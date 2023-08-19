Editorial: Recent police raid on Kansas newsroom should alarm us all

DETROIT LAKES — Freedom of the press is so important to a representative democracy like the United States that our founding fathers, who were no dummies, put it in the first of the 10 amendments that make up the Bill of Rights.

These days, of course, it's fashionable for some on the left to bash the free press as “corporate media” and for some on the right to bash the free press as “fake news” — a term coined by embattled former president (and perhaps future president) Donald J. Trump.

The news isn’t fake now and never has been. But the wildly successful discrediting of the free press – by self-serving politicians, disinformation on social media, and sketchy sites and personalities that come off as journalists (but don’t adhere to any journalistic standards or ethics) – has left a lot of people not sure what to believe or who to trust.

Sad, as Trump himself might have tweeted in the old days.

It’s also sad that the free press now has to deal with things like a police raid on a newsroom and the arrest of two journalists covering the news in a public park.

Mercifully, we aren’t seeing these problems in Minnesota, but they are happening elsewhere, and we especially want to support The Marion County Record, a family newspaper in Marion, Kansas, with seven employees and a circulation of about 4,000.

On Aug. 11, local police and deputies raided the newspaper offices and the home of the paper’s co-owner and publisher. That co-owner, Eric Meyer, told the Kansas Reflector that the police took laptops, cellphones and other modern-day tools needed to put out a newspaper.

The object of the raid was information the newspaper received about a business person in town getting a DWI. In other words, a news tip — something newsrooms around the country receive all the time.

To protect the right to publish the news, standard operating procedure these days is for law enforcement to request a subpoena before moving against a news operation, John Galer, chair of the National Newspaper Association, told Editor and Publisher magazine.

"Newsroom raids in this country receded into history 50 years ago,” Galer said. “Today, law enforcement agencies by and large understand that gathering information from newsrooms is a last resort and then done only with subpoenas that protect the rights of all involved. For a newspaper to be intimidated by an unannounced search and seizure is unthinkable in an America that respects its First Amendment rights. The National Newspaper Association stands by its community newspapers and calls upon top officials in Kansas to immediately return any property seized by law enforcement so the newspaper can proceed with its work."

The Record said it will sue, and it absolutely should do so, according to the Freedom of the Press Foundation.

“This looks like the latest example of American law enforcement officers treating the press in a manner previously associated with authoritarian regimes," said Seth Stern, Director of Advocacy for Freedom of the Press Foundation. “The anti-press rhetoric that’s become so pervasive in this country has become more than just talk and is creating a dangerous environment for journalists trying to do their jobs."

He noted that earlier this year, McCurtain County, Oklahoma officials were caught on tape fantasizing about murdering local journalists.

And he pointed out that authorities in Asheville, North Carolina, put two journalists on trial for reporting on a night-time police eviction of a homeless encampment in a city park on Christmas, and banned the journalists from city parks.

Our founding fathers created the Bill of Rights for a reason — Thomas Jefferson was known for his keen insights into the nature of government, and a free press was one of his top remedies to correct its abuses.

“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter,” he wrote. “But I should mean that every man should receive those papers and be capable of reading them.”

Or, in today's world, that means choosing to follow the news, and not rejecting it out of hand as "fake news" or "corporate media."

If there were a Bill of Responsibilities for self-government, it very well might include finding honest, reliable news sources and following them with healthy skepticism.