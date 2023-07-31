By the numbers: Fun facts about July 4 from the U.S. Census Bureau

On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, setting the 13 colonies on the road to freedom as a sovereign nation. As we celebrate this Independence Day, we reflect on how our Founding Fathers enshrined in our Constitution the importance of data as a vital tool for measuring America.

Most of the following facts are possible thanks to responses to U.S. Census Bureau censuses and surveys. We appreciate the public’s cooperation as we continuously measure our people, places and economy.

Did You Know?

2.5 million — The estimated number of people living in the newly independent nation in July 1776.

333,287,557 — The nation’s population on July 1, 2022.

56 —The number of signers of the Declaration of Independence.

It is also worth noting that:

