Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion

By the numbers: Fun facts about July 4 from the U.S. Census Bureau

Benjamin Franklin, who represented Pennsylvania, was the oldest signer of the Declaration of Independence at age 70.

patriotic-places (1).jpg
By U.S. Census Bureau
Today at 7:03 AM

On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, setting the 13 colonies on the road to freedom as a sovereign nation. As we celebrate this Independence Day, we reflect on how our Founding Fathers enshrined in our Constitution the importance of data as a vital tool for measuring America.

Most of the following facts are possible thanks to responses to U.S. Census Bureau censuses and surveys. We appreciate the public’s cooperation as we continuously measure our people, places and economy.

Did You Know?

2.5 million — The estimated number of people living in the newly independent nation in July 1776.

333,287,557 — The nation’s population on July 1, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

56 —The number of signers of the Declaration of Independence.

It is also worth noting that:

  • John Hancock, a merchant by trade, was the first signer. In 2021, more than 1 million business establishments nationally with paid employees were in the retail trade industry like Hancock.
  • Benjamin Franklin, who represented Pennsylvania, was the oldest signer of the Declaration of Independence at age 70. Pennsylvania had a resident population of 12,972,008 on July 1, 2022. Edward Rutledge of South Carolina was the youngest signer at age 26. South Carolina had a resident population of 5,282,634 on July 1, 2022.
What To Read Next
"Oppenheimer" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ biopic is explosive entertainment
5d ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
PGA: The Open Championship - Second Round
Pro
Every PGA Tour tournament should get a crack at being an elevated event, including the 3M Open
5d ago
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-WITH-JUSTIN-JEFFERSON-UNDER-WRAPS-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Dane Mizutani column: Can the Vikings defend their crown as NFC North champions?
5d ago
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Horses/Dumm
Local
Horse in Kandiyohi County dies of West Nile virus -- MN owners encouraged to vaccinate their animals
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
WE Fest.JPG
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, July 29-Aug. 9
2d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Horse shot
Minnesota
West Nile virus infects two horses in west-central Minn.; one dies
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
FairRides-14.jpg
Local
The Becker County Fair is just getting started!
2d ago
 · 
By  Paige Gifford