Guest Editorial: Don't look now, but MN's new child tax credit could be game-changer for working families

Minnesota is taking a big step forward to improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of children in need through its generous child tax credit.

The tax credit — which is fully refundable — can provide up to $1,750 per year for every child in eligible households, regardless of size .

That income support will make a big difference for low-income and middle-income families. Researchers at Columbia University estimate that Minnesota’s child tax credit could reduce child poverty by a third, though they cautioned that the sample was small.

Almost 300,000 families are eligible for a fully refundable tax credit, which could benefit 513,000 children . That’s 36% of households with children, who will get help to pay for housing, food and higher education, among other needs.

Child tax credits are a proven policy tool to improve the lives of children. Research has shown that lower incomes are linked to worse health. Children who grow up in poverty or live in poverty for an extended time suffer adverse consequences that range from developmental delays and poor health in early childhood to chronic health problems and depression.

But the adverse effects aren’t limited to childhood. In later life, those from the lowest-income families are more likely to report being in poor health than those in high-income families.

Minnesota officials have cited research showing that the increase in child wellbeing from tax credits improves test scores, school attendance, academic performance as well as reducing low birth weight and premature birth.

Because of their proven track record, tax credits have gained broad support. They passed the Minnesota Legislature with bipartisan votes, and with support from the business community.

In order to claim the tax credit, which becomes available with the 2023 tax year, families must file state income tax returns, even if they don’t report earned income. Minnesota officials are working to get the word out to families.

The tax credits will be especially helpful in many inner city and rural communities, where poverty rates tend to be higher.

Statewide, the child poverty rate in Minnesota is 14.8% — but more than half a dozen counties are above 20%, and in Mahnomen County the child poverty rate is 39.4%.

At first, the tax credits will be one-time payments, but officials want to make monthly installments available eventually.

The child tax credits will cost about $900 million over two years — that’s money well spent, a sound investment in Minnesota’s future.

Minnesota could be a model for other states, and an inspiration to not allow a $2,000 federal tax credit to expire in 2026 and drop to $1,000 if not renewed by Congress.