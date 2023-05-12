Letter: Art is struggling in our towns, and art is what keeps our towns vital

In our town, we go out for dinner and then go to our community theater for a play. When I took a new job in my community, I was so happy that my daughter could continue taking flute lessons and play in the orchestra.

Out here, our neighbors meet at Art in the Park and listen to beautiful music as they spend time together. When I opened my business, I was excited to see the marquee on the neighboring theater light up main street.

Minnesotans in every corner of the state celebrate the creative community who inspires us through shows, plays, art, concerts, performances, museums, and other activities.

The strong arts and culture here help us create memories, connections, and shared experiences that energize people, break through barriers, and support our communities.

As important as the arts and culture are to our quality of life, it is also a key part of Minnesota’s economy. People not only directly work for music venues, community festivals, and theater companies; the events and activities produced bring customers to bars and restaurants, guests to hotels, and visitors to communities throughout the year. Local employers also look for us to provide a quality of life that prospective employees have come to expect. According to the Federal Reserve, the combined economic impact of the arts and culture economy across the state is $12.2 billion. Minnesota’s creative sector directly supports 108,000 jobs that result in $6.7 billion in compensation to its workforce, falling behind only retail and construction for economic impact. For every $1 spent on a ticket, another $12 is generated in economic activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet while much of Minnesota has recovered from the pandemic, our industry is still struggling. The economic downturn of 2020-2023 hit us harder than almost any other part of Minnesota. Collectively, it created a loss of $2.2 billion in revenue and more than 62,000 people lost their jobs.

Our theaters, museums, live music venues, and other organizations had to lay off 57% of their employees.

Too many organizations were forced to close their doors forever. Those that did survive continue to deal with operational challenges that could force more to go away.

Minnesota has done an amazing job investing in and supporting other businesses and parts of our economy, but the reality is the arts and culture sector has not received the investment and support those other parts of Minnesota received.

Producing a play, festival, or a concert costs more today than it did a few years ago, yet ticket sales have not returned to what was normal before all these disruptions happened. We have already seen theaters forced to cancel parts of their seasons, cut budgets, and reduce staff.

If we don’t find ways to invest in our creative economy now, more doors will close, events will be canceled, and organizations that are struggling now will likely not survive.

That is why we have come together to support a needed lifeline for Minnesota’s creative economy. It is called the C.R.E.A.T.E. Jobs Bill. This bill (SF2867/HF2844) will make sure that all Minnesotans continue to have access to and involvement in the arts from our smallest towns in the furthest corners of the state to the biggest cities and suburbs.

This would fund $190 million in grants to help over 1,500 live entertainment venues and arts, cultural, historical, and humanities organizations across Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of Minnesota’s “one-time” budget surplus would fund grants to create a long-term impact. Small and mid-sized organizations that were hit disproportionately hard will be funded in an equitable manner. Funding will be awarded to all organizations that have previously been awarded grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, Regional Arts Council, Shuttered Venue Operator, Humanities Center, and Historical Society.

We can help the arts community get back work to make sure they can continue to contribute to our state’s economy and quality of life. Keeping an organization alive is easier than trying to replace a festival after it is canceled or trying to bring back a theater organization after it ran out of funds.

While you may not know who we are, the work we collectively do and events and venues we work for, and support are places so important to us all.

That is why together we believe it’s time for the legislature to approve the C.R.E.A.T.E. Jobs Bill. Working together, we can make sure this important and necessary investment can become a reality.

Art is important to my town. Supporting art in your town should be important to all of Minnesota.

(Peter Jacobson is chief executive officer of the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center. This letter was also signed by Betsy Roder of the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, Amy Stearns of Project 412 in Detroit Lakes, and 18 other leaders of arts and cultural organizations across Minnesota)