Letter: Becker County Board was wrong -- gun storage bills are a good first step

It is my opinion that the Becker County Board was wrong when commissioners came out strongly against Minnesota House and Senate Bills (HF 396, SF 1723).

It is also my opinion (and yes, I’m a firearms owner) that safe storage is the responsibility of every reasonable firearms owner.

It is a false argument that a firearms owner can’t get to the gun fast enough to defend themself if needed:

Getting a gun out of a fingerprint lock box is probably faster than digging through a nightstand drawer.

If the firearms owner believes that protection is needed; immediately or continuously; take the firearm out of the safe or lock box, but only when he or she can ensure the safety of the weapon.

I believe nothing can be more embarrassing than being shot by a 5-year-old with your own gun.

Yes, I believe the bill needs some modification (like the ammunition must be stored in a different location when the firearm is secured in a safe or lock box) but it is a very good first step.

Storing your gun securely is a sacred responsibility of every gun owner. Guns get in the hands of criminals when they are stolen from firearms owners that have left their guns unsecured in their home, workplace or vehicle.

It is my opinion, and I hope yours, too, that no gun is worth an innocent human life.