Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Better forest management is critical for quality of life

Wildfires in Canada and northern Minnesota are worse than ever and it has real consequences for our jobs and health.

Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
(File Image)
By Rick Hall, Moorhead and News Staff
Today at 7:06 AM

DETROIT LAKES — In recent weeks you may have noticed, the sky is no longer blue, stars are harder to see at night, and landscapes are discolored by a grayish hue. Wildfires in Canada and northern Minnesota are worse than ever and it has real consequences for our jobs and health.

As a farmer and educator, I notice it in my lungs after a long day outside. I am also worried because heavy smog means it’s harder to grow crops and folks may begin to see rising prices for food at the grocery store.

The wildfires in Canada have already displaced a staggering 120,000 people and burned 5.4 million acres of forest. If the rate of fire activity continues at its current pace it will be the worst wildfire season in Canada’s recorded history!

This isn’t just a Canadian problem – numerous wildfires have burned this year throughout northern Minnesota in the Boundary Waters and Superior National Forest. While fire is a natural part of ecosystems, the harsh reality is that severe weather and a changing climate, particularly the increasing heat and dryness, have created fertile ground for uncharacteristically frequent, large, and severe wildfires.

The United States Forest Service manages 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands nationwide, an area roughly the size of Texas! The agency is trying to proactively ensure forests and grasslands are more resilient to the growing threats of climate-induced fires and other natural disasters. Things like better pest management, prescribed burns, planting diverse tree species, and vegetation management that addresses overcrowding and supports forest health.

ADVERTISEMENT

We need to get this right before the problem grows much worse. Our national forests and grasslands support us in so many ways - including hunting, fishing, recreation, wood production, cleaning our air and water, and a place of quiet solitude to reflect and be grateful for all we have. Resilience of national forests and grasslands would mean a stronger America.

What To Read Next
Raptors of MN.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, July 1-12
July 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DETROIT LAKES TRIBUNE ebike3.gif
Local
E-Bike Minnesota Outlet opens on Hwy 10 East in Detroit Lakes
July 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Lake Park man accused of police chase
July 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Logan Hilde AD7C9064.JPG
Prep
Leonardelli column: The top Detroit Lakes moments from the 2022-23 athletic year
June 30, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A lesson in 'come as you are'
June 30, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Fireworks.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Detroit Lakes hoppin' as town gears up for 4th of July fireworks, boat parades and live music
June 30, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Andrew McCormack.jpg
Local
The war on home soil continues for Detroit Lakes veteran
June 30, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter