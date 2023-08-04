Letter: Bipartisan infrastructure funding is a boon to Becker County

All across rural and urban America, in so-called Red and Blue States, major and long overdue infrastructure repairs and expansions because of the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill are breaking ground.

Living in rural Minnesota, we will benefit greatly.

Broadband Internet will come to places long without this necessity in the modern world. People can live in our beautiful area and work largely from home, because broadband is coming and air service is available.

Roads are being repaired so our large Becker County-area trucking industry – Foltz, Daggett, Holmer, Landstar and many more – can operate more efficiently.

Wastewater treatment plants are being upgraded. Dangerous lead pipes are being replaced. The list of projects is long.

The Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport is an example of how we rural and small town residents are benefiting. Many are not aware of how rural airports are lifelines for businesses small and large. DigiKey and Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls, which employ thousands of workers, depend on air service to be able to stay there.

So too, locally, does BTD, Dynamic Homes, SJE Rhombus, Lakeshirts and many Detroit Lakes manufacturers and other businesses.

Rural Minnesota has needed these infrastructure investments for decades. Both Democratic and Republican administrations only talked about infrastructure. The non-partisan National Academy of Engineering has said for years there is a need for trillions of dollars to get our nation's infrastructure – airports, broadband, roads, ports, dangerous lead pipes, wastewater treatment and water supplies – up to par to compete with the European Union and China in the future economy.

The Biden Administration, with the help of both Democratic and Republican votes, has done it and it’s a good start that we can see at work right in Becker County.

We might just be seeing a renaissance of rural America in our lifetimes!

P.S. Tell Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber, our U.S. House members who voted against the bill, that they need to vote for our future, not just their party’s unwillingness to give a Democratic Administration a win.