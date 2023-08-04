Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Bipartisan infrastructure funding is a boon to Becker County

We might just be seeing a renaissance of rural America in our lifetimes.

Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
(File Image)
By Howie Anderson, Ponsford
Today at 7:00 AM

All across rural and urban America, in so-called Red and Blue States, major and long overdue infrastructure repairs and expansions because of the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill are breaking ground.

Living in rural Minnesota, we will benefit greatly.

Broadband Internet will come to places long without this necessity in the modern world. People can live in our beautiful area and work largely from home, because broadband is coming and air service is available.

Roads are being repaired so our large Becker County-area trucking industry – Foltz, Daggett, Holmer, Landstar and many more – can operate more efficiently.

Wastewater treatment plants are being upgraded. Dangerous lead pipes are being replaced. The list of projects is long.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport is an example of how we rural and small town residents are benefiting. Many are not aware of how rural airports are lifelines for businesses small and large. DigiKey and Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls, which employ thousands of workers, depend on air service to be able to stay there.

So too, locally, does BTD, Dynamic Homes, SJE Rhombus, Lakeshirts and many Detroit Lakes manufacturers and other businesses.

Rural Minnesota has needed these infrastructure investments for decades. Both Democratic and Republican administrations only talked about infrastructure. The non-partisan National Academy of Engineering has said for years there is a need for trillions of dollars to get our nation's infrastructure – airports, broadband, roads, ports, dangerous lead pipes, wastewater treatment and water supplies – up to par to compete with the European Union and China in the future economy.

The Biden Administration, with the help of both Democratic and Republican votes, has done it and it’s a good start that we can see at work right in Becker County.

We might just be seeing a renaissance of rural America in our lifetimes!

P.S. Tell Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber, our U.S. House members who voted against the bill, that they need to vote for our future, not just their party’s unwillingness to give a Democratic Administration a win.

What To Read Next
PADraiser.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes kids raising funds for Patriot Assistance Dogs
5m ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
EV Event.JPG
Local
2nd annual Lakes Area EV Event set for Aug. 12 at First Lutheran Church
1h ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
WE Fest Birthday Party.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Happy 40th birthday, WE Fest!
14h ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
vipers.jpg
Local
WE Fest championship dancers are ready to set a new record
16h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
WE Fest.jpg
Local
15 young adults caught underage drinking at WE Fest
18h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
1 Champs Josh Robards AD7C7573.JPG
Sports
Pine to Palm: 91st edition of the tournament tees off on Monday
18h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Kayaker reports being run over on White Earth Lake, gas line struck on Linden Lane
20h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter