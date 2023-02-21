Letter: Bob Spiess of Detroit Lakes left a legacy all his own

DETROIT LAKES — Legacy: I found out what the real meaning of this word is recently. You see, Detroit Lakes lost a man by the name of Robert James Spiess, known by a lot of people as Uncle Bob.

He fulfilled the word “legacy,” which means leaving a long lasting impact through particular events and actions that took place in a person's life, such as genuine works that will last for a generation.

A memorial service was held for Bob at Christian Fellowship Church here in town, as a tribute to Bob it was an open microphone-type service. The sanctuary was full of people, several who had been touched – or a better word, blessed – by Bob’s actions.

It lasted for an hour and a half. I can't begin to mention all the things we heard about this 85-year-old man, but here are a few: Several mentioned that Bob had sponsored them through their withdraws from alcohol and drugs, brought them to Alcoholics Anonymous and Celebrate Recovery meetings, and church.

Bob loved to fish, not only for men, but for fish. He liked to fish from shore, and at his favorite place on Long Bridge, he would help kids bait their hook, took fish off the hook and oftentimes made sure they had fish to take home. He would take fish out of his bucket and put them in their bucket to make sure they had enough for a good meal.

He and Sharon, his devoted wife, did a lot of work with the Salvation Army ministry in Fargo for years. There were some people from there in attendance as well as from Minneapolis and St. Paul.

To close the letter, I have to mention Bob's answer when you asked him how he was doing. He would look at you and say “better than I deserve.”

I say if anyone deserved anything, it was Robert James Spiess. His favorite saying was written on little cards he always carried and gave away, which said:

Trust God

Clean House

Help Others.