Letter: Detroit Lakes would be wise to rethink its Pavilion plans

DETROIT LAKES — There is a choice to be made: Regenerate the historic design and original purpose of the Detroit Lakes lakeside Pavilion? Or..?

I was heartened to see that several Detroit Lakes City Council members have taken a step back to reconsider plans for the Pavilion.

There is no need to hurry. The plan to “do something” about the Pavilion is not about what happened years ago, but what we want to do now going forward. What is the intention of the DL Pavilion project?

Since writing my letter (“Protect City Park and Beachfront from plan to demolish Pavilion”) to the Detroit Lakes Tribune editor in September, I have received a lot of response and feedback – like what the council members have received from residents who are questioning the purpose and intention of the DL Pavilion project.

What is the most important purpose of the project? Is it to double the size and provide more office space and/or commercial use (at a cost of $17.4 million to our residents) or should it be rather to promote the lake life and culture unique to Detroit Lakes, the Becker County Seat and largest city?

What is the function of the proposed “new” Pavilion? Perhaps it should be to regenerate and preserve its original purpose and the integrity of its design. The new DL Pavilion could fulfill the legacy of its historic simplicity: to charm and delight all who come to enjoy the city park and beachfront of Lake Detroit, the jewel of our summer experience!

The Pavilion project invites us to reimagine and regenerate the purpose and function of the original Pavilion. The DL Pavilion continues to be a beachside beacon of lake living, a familiar historic guardian of the city since 1915.

When I talk with friends and members of the community at church and local events, they picture a new DL lake Pavilion that echoes the structure and historic charm of the original building where it now sits, graceful hostess of the city park and beachfront.

Part of the purpose of re-imagining the Pavilion is to capture its original design. The much larger brick-steel-glass building idea offered so far will betray the ongoing legacy and soul of the Pavilion’s history and mar the premier corner location.

It is time to slow down, to reconsider which direction to go with the Pavilion project. Rather than push forward with the current $17.4 million replacement idea, why not seek an architectural design that will honor the soul of the original design and purpose of the DL Pavilion: a gracious, white single-story structure with windows to the park and lake that will serve as a community gathering place to enjoy the DL lake life!

Both the DL Pavilion and the Washington City Ballpark are treasures of the historic city park district. Both are in the heart of land gifted to us in trust which protects the beautiful lakeside park.

Both the Pavilion and Ballpark are unique in building and location that do not grace any other of our 412 Lake towns. They breathe the early 1900s history of our past and bring recognition to our premier lake town that is now the city of Detroit Lakes.

Like Washington Ballpark, the DL Pavilion is recognized and remembered each year that it welcomes our lake tourists and visitors. It is a landmark site of value that deserves local rehabilitation and protection.

If you support this vision and direction for the DL Pavilion project, please feel encouraged to contact the city council members for your ward and ask for their support.

We community members hold the trust: There is a choice to be made: whether to regenerate the true legacy of the DL Pavilion, a gift willed to the future of Detroit Lakes.

Note: The City Council meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. on the third floor of the Becker County Courthouse (July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12).