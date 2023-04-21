Letter: Do we really want industrial-style feedlots in Becker County?

DETROIT LAKES — A few weeks ago, if I’d heard about a “CAFO” or Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation, I would’ve said, huh? And, I might’ve passed it off as something not in my wheelhouse, being an environmental girl, as some of you know. That’s a farming issue.

But, as I’ve quickly learned. It’s not. In fact, in my opinion, a CAFO has absolutely nothing to do with farming and everything to do with an attack on our Minnesota lakes and rivers, our communities, and our local farms and farm families.

CAFOs are making their way up from Iowa, into southern Minnesota, and now to our precious lakes country. Why? Because they chase clean water and when it’s gone, they move on. And leave the mess and animal infectious disease behind.

But first, what is a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation or CAFO? It’s just that, a factory industrial complex, not a farm, where hogs or other livestock are cruelly raised in extremely close, indoor-only confinement on a slatted floor. Their manure, in the millions of gallons, is collected in a tank beneath them.

Iowa has more CAFOs than any other state, nearly 4,000, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch in November of 2022.

But, I live in the city? It doesn’t matter to me. Why do you think that cities, municipalities and individual homeowners are required to have sanitary disposal systems?

Well, when a CAFO the size of a small community moves into your community, sucks up millions of gallons of water, and spreads millions of gallons of untreated feces and urine on fields that could make its way into our groundwater, rivers, and lakes. I think it matters to all of us.

This threat is now. There is a Becker County Planning Commission meeting coming up this Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Becker County Courthouse. A CAFO permit request for Becker County will be decided upon.

And, if approved, the door is open for other CAFOs to move in like they have in Iowa.

In Iowa, about 67% of assessed lakes and reservoirs have impairments, meaning they don’t meet at least one standard for their intended use, such as drinking, recreation or supporting aquatic life, according to the Feb. 21, 2022 issue of the Gazette, contributed by Erin Jordan.

Isn’t this good for business and for jobs? Maybe if you live in a foreign country and are invested in CAFOs across the ocean from you. It’s not good for local farms, local communities, Minnesota waters, or for the animals.

The point of this letter is to share that we don’t collectively, as a community, have enough information on the implications of CAFOs. We need time, together, to learn, discuss, listen, and decide if CAFOs are a right fit for us and our future.

It’s a scary topic and yes, another threat that we would rather hand off to someone else to handle. But this involves and impacts all of us. And now is the time, not later, to show and voice your concern, and learn about the issue by attending the meeting this Thursday or by writing, before April 26, to the Becker County commissioners to allow more time to learn about this ordinance and permitting process before it's passed, and it is too late.