Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Don't punish scenery on Hwy 34 for crimes it did not commit

As you travel down Highway 34, peace and tranquility enter into your mind as you pass the majestic pine trees that seem to wrap around you as though giving you a hug.

Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
(File Image)
By Don Freking, Detroit Lakes
December 20, 2022 07:02 AM
DETROIT LAKES — On Thursday, Dec. 15, I started my snow plow for some cleanup work on my driveway, and about halfway toward Highway 34, it dawned on me that an ice and snow storm like this is one of main reasons for cutting trees to use less salt.

Visions of the sun shining on Highway 34 and turning the dreaded ice into water came into my mind, then in the same instance I realized that it's overcast and there is no sun, and there hasn't been any sun since this ice snow event started three days ago.

When the driveway work was done, I decided to clean off vehicles that had been sitting outside during the storm event. Again, I was thrown back to see that there was snow and ice covering vehicles, without any melting in midday. I looked up, expecting to see trees, but that was not the case.

Nature has provided us with many spectacular views, and one of them is visible as you travel down Highway 34 – peace and tranquility enter into your mind as you pass the majestic pine trees that seem to wrap around you as though giving you a hug.

I hope and pray that we are doing justice to Mother Nature in cutting down trees on Highway 34. Don't convict her for crimes she did not commit.

