Letter: Embracing differences now will help kids succeed in business later in life

DETROIT LAKES — Hear me out…

The statement that I’ve heard in the ether, which is the impetus for this submission is, “That’s it! I’m going to home-school my kid!”

A couple caveats before I begin. I am not a parent. And I respect parent's decisions concerning their children's educational path.

I believe, and have experienced, that the key to life is adaptability and flexibility. Happiness is a result of adaptability and flexibility. (Geriatric professionals have agreed.)

It is vital to be able to adapt to one’s environment and to those in one’s sphere, along with being flexible to changing circumstances. This applies from young kids all the way to the elderly. These are acquired skills. They don’t automatically happen. It takes practice to build skills by which one can excel and even monetize. Adaptability and flexibility is one such skill set.

I feel that willful limited exposure to differences of viewpoints, cultures, races, personal identification, and relationship definitions can impede the highly valuable, transferable skill set of adaptability and flexibility.

For instance, fast forward 20 years into the future. Your adult child is in a growing, quickly expanding business. Being able to quickly adjust to an expanding customer market and new supplier relationships is key to success.

Furthermore, a broad employee recruitment reach beyond local geography to obtain needed skills in technology, engineering, etc. will be a crucial requirement in a successful organization.

This business function will require embracing individual differences to obtain top employee talent. These scenarios are rife with needing employees who are adaptable.

Couple the necessary adaptability skill with the ability to “roll with it,” your adult child, if abundant in these skills, will be a valuable asset to any employer and can even result in leading an organization.

To reiterate, these are acquired skills. It is much easier to remain comfortable in one’s own bubble of like-mindedness, background, lifestyle, personal identification, and relationship definitions.

Limiting exposure to (fill-in-the-blank) will be detrimental 20 years from now in hiring employees who get along with other co-workers and can adapt when a successful organization grows. Wouldn’t you want a staff that can work with others and adapt to a changing, expanding environment? This truly aligns with business success.

I am beseeching parents of a future workforce, please understand the importance of instilling the transferable skill set of adaptability and flexibility in your kids by exposing them to various people, cultures, and experiences. Plus, icing on the cake to doing this is that the world just might be a better and (dare I say?) kinder place.