99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Enough is enough! Outlaw assault rifles and high capacity magazines for all guns

Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Contact U.S. Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber and express in the strongest and most heartfelt way that the time has come to stop the slaughter by guns.

Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
(File Image)
By The Rev. Howie Anderson, Ponsford
Today at 7:00 AM

America is broken when it comes to guns. In Nashville, six people were just killed, including three young children. Dozens of mass shootings take place each month.

Nothing ever changes because of the greed of the gun lobby and manufacturers, the indifference of all of us who do nothing, and the selfishness of gun owners (I am one) who care more about our assault rifles and high capacity magazines than we do about the nation’s children.

Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Contact your members of Congress, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber, and express in the strongest and most heartfelt and persuasive way that as people who profess to be pro-life, the time has come to stop the slaughter by guns which happen every day.

Press your state senators and state House members to enact gun safety legislation to outlaw assault rifles and high capacity magazines for all guns.

The slaughter needs to stop!

ADVERTISEMENT

Only we can do it.

What To Read Next
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Bemidji man sentenced for running from courthouse after being sentenced
March 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
3240703+high-speed-chase.jpg
Local
Man arrested after high speed chase on Highway 10 through Detroit Lakes
March 29, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
631163+4-6-maple-syrup-fest.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, March 29-April 9
March 29, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
WalzBudget.jpg
Policy
Minnesota soybean growers express disappointment in budget agreement
March 29, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RSV Elem Students eating Lunch (edited).jpeg
Local
Free meals for all could be tricky recipe for Detroit Lakes School District
March 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
"Creed III" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Rocky’ spinoff delivers knockout with ‘Creed III’
March 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
IMG-4578ChaseAnnie.jpg
Local
4 Lakers hit a high note in choir careers
March 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter