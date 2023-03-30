Letter: Enough is enough! Outlaw assault rifles and high capacity magazines for all guns

America is broken when it comes to guns. In Nashville, six people were just killed, including three young children. Dozens of mass shootings take place each month.

Nothing ever changes because of the greed of the gun lobby and manufacturers, the indifference of all of us who do nothing, and the selfishness of gun owners (I am one) who care more about our assault rifles and high capacity magazines than we do about the nation’s children.

Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Contact your members of Congress, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber, and express in the strongest and most heartfelt and persuasive way that as people who profess to be pro-life, the time has come to stop the slaughter by guns which happen every day.

Press your state senators and state House members to enact gun safety legislation to outlaw assault rifles and high capacity magazines for all guns.

The slaughter needs to stop!

Only we can do it.