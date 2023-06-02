Letter: Farewell to my friend and doctor, Knute Thorsgard

DETROIT LAKES — I am very saddened by the loss of my friend, Dr. Knute Thorsgard.

We moved to Detroit Lakes in December of 2009. I needed some health issues to be taken care of, so I went to the Sanford Clinic and explained my situation. The lady at the desk asked me a strange question. She said “how old are you, Mr. Hunt?” I said 81. She said “I know who you need as your doctor, have a seat.”

Soon a nurse steps out of the door and calls my name. I went in, got on the scale, and yes, I gained a few pounds again.

She took me to this room, checked me out and said “Dr. Thorsgard will be right in.” When he entered, I stood up to shake his hand for the first time! He asked me a few questions about myself, my family and then I told him my health issues and he checked me all out and said “I think you are just worn out from the stress of your move, you need to get lots of rest and you will be alright.”

That was the best prescription that I ever got in my 81 years of life – I liked this guy!

Well through the years, I had a few health issues and he always did my annual physicals and we would visit. One of those visits we were talking about our daily routines. He told me that he liked to go for a swim in the morning before coming to the clinic. Well, my physical happens to be in October, so of course I had to ask: “Not this morning? It's only 45 degrees.” He responded “oh, yes – it is so refreshing!” as I shivered at the very thought of it.

I could go on and on about my doctor, my friend, my Christian brother, but if you ever met him or knew him, you will understand why I wrote this little note.