Letter: Forget the Pavilion, Detroit Lakes needs a citywide Spring Clean-up Day

DETROIT LAKES — How would a very expensive pavilion benefit Detroit Lakes residents? Renting space would be far too costly for the average local residents, and would be utilized only by the wealthy folks that frequent this area.

It is spring clean-up season! Local residents would benefit far more if money would be spent on a Spring Clean-up Day. Cleaning up residential areas would beautify Detroit Lakes by getting rid of the trash piled up on residential properties. Other cities have curbside trash pickup every year. Why can’t Detroit Lakes?