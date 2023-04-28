99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Forget the Pavilion, Detroit Lakes needs a citywide Spring Clean-up Day

How would a very expensive pavilion benefit Detroit Lakes residents? It would be utilized only by the wealthy folks that frequent this area.

Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
(File Image)
By Jan Strohschein, Detroit Lakes
Today at 7:01 AM

DETROIT LAKES — How would a very expensive pavilion benefit Detroit Lakes residents? Renting space would be far too costly for the average local residents, and would be utilized only by the wealthy folks that frequent this area.

It is spring clean-up season! Local residents would benefit far more if money would be spent on a Spring Clean-up Day. Cleaning up residential areas would beautify Detroit Lakes by getting rid of the trash piled up on residential properties. Other cities have curbside trash pickup every year. Why can’t Detroit Lakes?

What To Read Next
JP.jpg
Local
Pedersen recognized for service on the Detroit Lakes School Board
April 28, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Ethan Walz (edited).jpg
Local
Third time could be a charm for Ethan Walz in School Board race
April 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Nerissa hendrickson (edited).jpg
Local
Nerissa Hendrickson makes her case in the DL School Board race
April 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
343634720_967906024221700_8319419722216438393_n.jpg
Prep
Fergus Falls mourns loss of high school junior, athlete
April 27, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Speaker.jpg
Local
Josephson speaks to school board attendees about importance of engaging in local politics
April 27, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
DL - Hanna Knoops.JPG
Prep
Girls golf: Detroit Lakes takes the crown at Alexandria Area Invitational
April 27, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Free Minnesota Twins cap
Northland Outdoors
Buy fishing license, get free Twins hat during Minnesota DNR Days
April 27, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports