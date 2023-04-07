Letter: Help Detroit Lakes school district stand up to bullies

DETROIT LAKES — I have felt a strong desire all this last week, to do something to show my strong support for the Detroit Lakes School System and the Detroit Lakes Education Association. Not just the current members, but all those teachers, administrators, and school board members that I have been fortunate enough to meet and become friends with over the 46 years I have lived in the DL School district. These are a group of hardworking dedicated people that deserve every cent we pay them.

I have raised three children through all the different grades and school buildings and each one has been well prepared academically for secondary pursuits. I see that Detroit Lakes was recently lauded as the 56th best high school in the state for math and reading scores and college entry exam proficiency.

Recently, with the new buildings, our teachers and administration have been focusing on after high school pursuits that are more trade and non-collegiate oriented. Progress based on fact and years of experience and education.

A person could go on and on commending the achievements of our children, who were fortunate enough to be part of a community where education is considered extremely important. We have had our disagreements and long hours of debate on the best way to meet future needs, but we have found compromise (improvements vs cost to taxpayers) and have remained civil and supportive.

Minnesota has always been near the top in providing quality education nationally and Detroit Lakes has been near the top in providing quality education within the state.

The system of voting for our school board members is based on principles that have been part of our country’s democratic ideals going back to 1776. When the voting is done, we end up with a governing body that is a true representation of what the majority of people want to see put into action. We then trust them to hire administrators and teachers who are competent and able to fulfill the job requirements we expect from them.

If we feel that this is not happening, we have the option to vote them out of office. In the meantime, we run our schools based on what are the best educational goals, determined by economic and cultural changes, and what we need to do to assure our children are in the best position to take advantage of this.

This requires highly educated professionals, attention to changing trends, and access to the resources required to make these goals happen. I believe our DL community has done an excellent job of making this happen and we should be fully supporting the people we have put in place to take this responsibility.

I bring this up because it is highly disturbing to see a small group of people who are motivated by a radical right wing political philosophy, come to a school board meeting to push their agenda over what the citizens of the Detroit Lakes district have already decided.

If you read the literature this group has published in social media, it appears they subscribe to controversial conspiracy theories and resort to name calling and the rhetoric of hate and intolerance to anyone that disagrees with them.

They proved this at the meeting they attended (as reported in the Detroit Lakes Tribune) by being loud, rude, and hurling insults at our elected officials. When options were presented to them, they refused to consider anything else.

Their social media posts show they were aware before they attended this meeting that they would be unable to speak to their issues until they were officially placed on the agenda. They decided to go anyway, even though getting on the agenda was as easy as contacting the District Secretary before the next meeting. These are the same rules for everyone.

I would encourage citizens of the Detroit Lakes school district, who feel our school board members, administration, and staff, are doing a good job in striving for excellence in education, to attend the next several board meetings. It would be a great time to let them know that they are supported in the direction they have been going, and to give them the strength and encouragement to stand up to bullies.