Letter: Help save MN's scenic byways now or mourn for them later

DETROIT LAKES — For 60, 80 or even 100 years, white pines, oaks, maples and aspen lined the roadway between Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids. That road has been widened in a few places, repaved but largely left untouched – until last week, when MnDOT declared them of no value.

In a decision made locally by MnDOT employees sitting in their office on Highway 10, the Lake Country Scenic Byway was deemed the perfect place to carry out an ill-conceived plan to strip the roadway of trees in hopes that the sun will melt the snow.

Common sense and an abundance of experience proves how unsuccessful this scheme will be. Ever drive to Fargo on a snowy day? Then you know that clearing the trees doesn’t help. Ever look desperately for sunshine in January? Then you know there’s not much. Ever notice how long the shadows are in winter? Then you know that the sun is low, not beating down on asphalt. Ever notice that when logging occurs, saplings pop up and provide food for deer? Then you know that you’ll see more deer near the road.

There’s a dedicated group of volunteers representing the Izaak Walton League (Bill Henke, Willis Mattison, Matt Davis, Scott Sonstegard, Kelly Blackledge), the Highway 34 Scenic Byway (Cleone Stewart) and Honor the Earth who have worked for more than a year on educating MnDOT and appealing to them for common sense study before slaughtering the Byway.

The appeals have included a request for a true public meeting to gather input (granted but never scheduled), requests for vegetation management plans, reasonable alternatives to reducing auto crashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MnDOT official in Detroit Lakes responsible for this fiasco is Joeb Oyster (kalob.oyster@state.mn.us) 218-846-3505. This week more than 70 concerned citizens gathered from across the nation via zoom and at M State to learn more about what MnDOT is doing and to express their concerns and ask questions. Sadly, not a single MnDOT official showed up. It was among the worst acts of cowardice by a public agency that I’ve ever experienced.

The Scenic Highway designation was granted to this roadway by MnDOT. When they were asked if the destruction of lady slipper habitat and old-growth forest could remove that designation, MnDOT will decide that after the project is done. In other words, the Scenic Byway is dead. It may be too late for the Highway 34 Byway, but it’s not too late for the public to insist that MnDOT take steps now to protect the other scenic byways in Minnesota. Our tourism dollars and small town economies rely on these destination journeys. Our tax dollars pay for MnDOT’s devastation. This is a prime example of future generations having to pay for the thoughtless actions of MnDOT.

How can you help? Go take a drive out to Snellman. Then speak out, call MnDOT, call your elected officials, write letters. It’s either act now or weep at what we lost next summer, when our road ditches are barren of the Pink Lady Slippers and the trees are gone, reduced to pulp.