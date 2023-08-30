6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Inflation Reduction Act contains good news about insulin

Any person who is on Medicare and needs lifesaving insulin can now get it for only $35 a month

By Nance Anders, Alexandria, Minnesota
Today at 7:00 AM

One year ago this month, August 2022, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act.

This bill has many good components to it, addressing climate change, tax enforcement and healthcare costs but I want to focus on the one that hits home with our own family. Any person who is on Medicare and needs lifesaving insulin can now get it for only $35/month.

There are over 3 million people in the U.S. today living with diabetes who now will save hundreds of dollars each year on insulin. The Biden administration is also encouraging private companies to cap their monthly insulin costs at $35 a month.

Our votes matter and this is one of the many positive results of those votes. The Inflation Reduction Act is a start of what can happen when we work together to make sure all of us, no matter the color of our skin or the contents of our wallets, are able to thrive.

