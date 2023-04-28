Letter: Lack of northern detour is icing on cake for Hwy 34 Project

DETROIT LAKES — For the past 18 months or so, hundreds of Becker County residents tried repeatedly to have our voices heard by the Minnesota Department of Transportation regarding the damage to the scenic beauty of Highway 34.

MnDOT claims our input was recorded, considered and our voices were heard. The detour map released this week demonstrates just how false their claims are. I raised the detour issue repeatedly in-person at their “public” meeting, via online comments submitted to their website, at their open house, and in letters to the editor as early as January 2022.

There are at least 3,355 Becker County residents living northeast of the junction of Highway 34 and County Road 29 (Four Corners). MnDOT’s proposed detour for us and the seasonal property owners is a southern route from Four Corners down to Frazee, east through Wolf Lake, and north to Osage. That’s it. One detour, no northern alternative. Good luck getting to resorts on Shell, Many Point or Bad Medicine Lakes. You’ll want to rethink that day trip to Park Rapids.

Most of the locals know which back roads will get us home or to the businesses and farms north and east of Highway 34. Summer tourists are a different story. MnDOT seems hell bent on destroying the tourism that our county depends on, by failing to provide any kind of detour to the north.

The only good news is that hordes of lost tourists will find undisturbed beauty in Tamarac Wildlife Refuge or many of the other gravel roads MnDOT can’t destroy.

MnDOT’s lack of planning comes as no surprise, it’s just the latest disappointment in an ill-conceived and disrespectful plan.