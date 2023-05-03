Letter: Media should stop reporting on mass shootings

Much of what is reported in our news outlets is mentioned because it is unusual. We never see a headline stating, "Joe Blow drove his car to work today." A statement like that may be true, but it is not at all interesting.

I claim that mass shootings in our nation have become so commonplace as to no longer be newsworthy. And I submit that our news media would do well to quit reporting them.

Some of these massacres are copycat crimes. Others are committed because the perpetrator craves notoriety. By ignoring them, we would remove the motivation in these two categories, and we would live in a safer place.