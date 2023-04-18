Letter: Navy veteran stands ready to defend America against all enemies, foreign and domestic

DETROIT LAKES — I am an 87-year-old former U.S. Navy Wave.

In 1986 I held up my right hand and swore to defend my country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I meant it then and I mean it now.

I offer my service whether it is to pass out flyers or make phone calls to reelect President Trump to get rid of the Biden family and get rid of our association with the Chinese.

I have watched the news since Biden took office and wonder when our patriots are going to remember when they took the oath and start to get our country back again.

I will go to my church on Sunday to pray for our Pledge of Allegiance and ask our God to restore our democracy.