Letter: New Detroit Lakes postmaster says Postal Service is more than a job

DETROIT LAKES — It’s my sincere pleasure serving Detroit Lakes as your postmaster. Looking back on my years of service, I remember starting as a city carrier assistant with this organization.

I was fortunate having a position that paid well and provided excellent benefits and opportunities where I could grow professionally and further support my family. I worked my way up the ranks and what I learned is the Postal Service is not just about having a job – it’s about developing a career where I can be part of something historic.

That idea is part of our 10-year plan, Delivering for America, where the Postal Service is focused on building an empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in them by providing training, competitive wages, benefits, and advancement opportunities.

I’ve seen first-hand the role the Postal Service plays connecting local communities. We serve as a lifeline for all our customers no matter where they are. That is a career worth having and I am thankful to be part of it.

On behalf of our employees at the Detroit Lakes Post Office, we thank you for supporting us and remind you that we are currently hiring for career positions. Come join us.