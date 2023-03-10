6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: New Detroit Lakes postmaster says Postal Service is more than a job

We serve as a lifeline for all our customers no matter where they are. That is a career worth having and I am thankful to be part of it.

Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
(File Image)
By Detroit Lakes Postmaster Jonathan Ladouceur
March 10, 2023 08:58 AM

DETROIT LAKES — It’s my sincere pleasure serving Detroit Lakes as your postmaster. Looking back on my years of service, I remember starting as a city carrier assistant with this organization.

I was fortunate having a position that paid well and provided excellent benefits and opportunities where I could grow professionally and further support my family. I worked my way up the ranks and what I learned is the Postal Service is not just about having a job – it’s about developing a career where I can be part of something historic.

That idea is part of our 10-year plan, Delivering for America, where the Postal Service is focused on building an empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in them by providing training, competitive wages, benefits, and advancement opportunities.

I’ve seen first-hand the role the Postal Service plays connecting local communities. We serve as a lifeline for all our customers no matter where they are. That is a career worth having and I am thankful to be part of it.

On behalf of our employees at the Detroit Lakes Post Office, we thank you for supporting us and remind you that we are currently hiring for career positions. Come join us.

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: Resident weighs in on parking squeeze at Detroit Lakes High School
March 10, 2023 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Ruth J. Kary, Detroit Lakes
willis Mattison (edited).jpg
Letters
Letter: MnDOT engineer's Hwy 34 column more infuriating than enlightening
March 09, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Willis Mattison, rural Osage
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: Mark your calendar for Township Day on March 14
March 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Krueger, St. Michael, Minnesota
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Toad Lake resort proposed.png
Local
County board reverses self, Toad Lake resort allowed to triple in size
March 10, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
decoy.jpg
Local
Frazee sisters win top honors at fish decoy competition with first-ever decoys
March 10, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court: Two men face felonies for THC vape pens
March 10, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_0104 (2).JPG
Local
National Guard open house in Detroit Lakes shows off soldiers and their specialties
March 10, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling