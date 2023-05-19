Letter: New MN laws on voter registration and driver's licenses don't pass the smell test

DETROIT LAKES — The 2023 Minnesota Legislature passed two bills that individually smell a bit; but when considered together raise a stronger odor.

Both were sponsored and passed by Democrats.

The first grants the right to driver's licenses to people in Minnesota illegally. It is wrong to reward illegal behavior, but there is more.

Another law passed states that new driver’s licenses result in automatic voter registration. So in Minnesota, illegal residents receive driver’s licenses that are used for automatic voter registration. Which party do you think these new voters will vote for? This really does not pass the smell test.