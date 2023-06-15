Letter: No one is above the law, not even Donald Trump

It’s official: Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges, including violating the Espionage Act, criminal conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

Trump publicly and repeatedly confirmed that he took classified documents. He hid them in his private residence, and then he tried to prevent law enforcement from obtaining what he stole.

According to the indictment, these documents contained highly classified information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of the U.S. and foreign countries, U.S. nuclear secrets, potential military vulnerabilities, and response plans for a possible foreign attack against the U.S. These crimes are too serious to be ignored. And that’s exactly why a grand jury of everyday Americans decided that Trump should be indicted.

No one is above the law. Being rich, being famous, or being a former president should not shield a person from facing consequences for criminal actions. That includes Donald Trump.

Our representatives in Congress must let the legal process proceed as Trump is held accountable — just like anyone else would be. No one should get away with committing crimes against our country — not even Donald Trump.