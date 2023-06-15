Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: No one is above the law, not even Donald Trump

Trump had highly classified information exposing defense and weapons capabilities of the U.S. and foreign countries, military vulnerabilities, and response plans to a foreign attack.

Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
(File Image)
By Sharon Ortlepp, Frazee
Today at 7:00 AM

It’s official: Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges, including violating the Espionage Act, criminal conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

Trump publicly and repeatedly confirmed that he took classified documents. He hid them in his private residence, and then he tried to prevent law enforcement from obtaining what he stole.

According to the indictment, these documents contained highly classified information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of the U.S. and foreign countries, U.S. nuclear secrets, potential military vulnerabilities, and response plans for a possible foreign attack against the U.S. These crimes are too serious to be ignored. And that’s exactly why a grand jury of everyday Americans decided that Trump should be indicted.

No one is above the law. Being rich, being famous, or being a former president should not shield a person from facing consequences for criminal actions. That includes Donald Trump.

Our representatives in Congress must let the legal process proceed as Trump is held accountable — just like anyone else would be. No one should get away with committing crimes against our country — not even Donald Trump.

What To Read Next
David. A. Anderson (edited).jpg
Columns
Veterans Notes: Prescription refill is now available via the VA Health and Benefits Mobile App
June 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Wadena County Veteran Service Officer David A. Anderson
Strong Insurance of Wadena storefront
Local
Elder abuse happens. Here is what you need to know to prevent it.
June 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
BTD Main.jpg
Local
BTD named the No. 3 metal fabricator in the nation by magazine
June 14, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Detroit Lakes 2023 girls state golf team.JPG
Prep
Girls golf: Lakers finish 4th at Class AAA state championship
June 14, 2023 06:44 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
144237+cruise-dl-2.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, June 14-25
June 14, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
LakerProductionBooth.jpg
Local
Laker Production is open for business
June 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
FoodServiceMealFILE.jpg
Local
DL School District receives $65,000 Full Tray Grant for fresh-grown food
June 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter