Opinion Letters

Letter: Nursing homes desperately need help, and MN lawmakers need to act

We need the state of Minnesota to act ... Seniors are increasingly being denied access to nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state.

Danielle Olson
By Danielle Olson, executive director of Ecumen in Detroit Lakes
Today at 7:00 AM

As administrator of Ecumen Detroit Lakes, I have the privilege of caring for our community’s seniors. Our entire team here at Ecumen takes our jobs seriously, doing all we can to provide quality care and quality of life in a supportive community environment.

Our commitment to caring for seniors is unwavering, but we need the state of Minnesota to act so we can continue to serve all who need our help. Seniors are increasingly being denied access to nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state.

We have little choice. We have the available space to provide the care, but need more caregiving staff. This is not a problem that we alone can solve. The state sets reimbursement rates for those receiving care in nursing homes, which in turn dictate pay for staff who deliver direct care and services to residents.

The state also sets the rates for the Elderly Waiver program, which helps low-income seniors live in supportive communities that provide them with the care they need.

Neither of these rates has kept pace with the rising costs of caregiving.

The funding shortfall cannot be fixed overnight, but the Legislature has an opportunity to take a first step with the state’s record $17.5 billion budget surplus. This decision cannot be delayed or denied, as the problems we face today will only worsen with our growing aging population. Let’s act now to pass legislation to invest in our seniors and our caregivers to help ensure a long-term quality of life for all.

