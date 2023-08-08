Letter: Racism on the rise in small town Minnesota

Racism in small towns like Park Rapids is a sensitive issue that cannot be ignored. Instead, we must combat all forms of racism and oppression.

Recently, a fair worker directed a racial slur at a young man, but no action has been taken despite my efforts to address the situation.

This incident is just one example of the daily racism prevalent in our community.

I find it baffling that Native Americans face racism in the form of hate-filled comments directed at Winona LaDuke in local articles. Even though such comments get deleted, the underlying bigotry remains concerning.

Racism thrives on social media in Park Rapids, with countless individuals, from teens to the elderly, sharing racist content and propagating bigotry.

However, the most troubling aspect is the racism displayed in public settings.

I witnessed a Hispanic father and daughter struggling to communicate in English at a local business. The cashier's disrespectful response, throwing their change on the ground and refusing eye contact, was a stark contrast to my respectful treatment during my transaction.

During a children's baseball game near a soccer field, young Hispanic adults were met with harmful comments, suggesting violence and encouraging them to go back to their own country. Witnessing this behavior, I felt deeply disturbed for the impressionable children exposed to such hateful role models.

My high school experience was tainted by bigotry, and I fear the consequences if this generation perpetuates such beliefs.

Racism also infiltrates workplaces, with racial slurs thrown around casually, and management sharing racist content, perpetuating hatred.

As a community, we must unite against the growing racism and harassment. Every individual deserves respect, regardless of their background. Progress and unity should triumph over hatred and division. Eradicating racism from our town requires holding individuals accountable for their actions.

Together, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate environment, fostering respect and acceptance for all. Let us grow as a diverse and thriving community, breaking free from the chains of racism.