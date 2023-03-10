Letter: Resident weighs in on parking squeeze at Detroit Lakes High School

DETROIT LAKES — This letter is in regards to the recent article about the lack of student parking at the Detroit Lakes High School.

I am one of the residents living on Parkview Street. Last fall, signs were posted on both the north and south sides of Parkview that read: “No Parking, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., School Days Except by Permit.”

Did any of the students actually try to get permits to park on our street? I honestly don’t know who they obtain these permits from or if there is a cost involved. I thought the high school would have information for the students regarding said permits.

We knew there could be a parking issue when so many spaces were taken away from student parking. The residents living on this street have a couple of concerns:



Trash is left by some of the students parking on this street and blows into the yards and into the park median across the street, pretty much all the time.

We have to clean up our yards because they don’t do it. I also sometimes try to pick up the trash in the park median. (City workers can confirm this is happening.)

Sometimes when they have a free period, they congregate in front of the houses around their cars in the street and some blast their music.

Sometimes, when it’s hot they leave their cars running, which creates air pollution and noise pollution.

Sometimes, they speed up and down the street, do rolling stops at the corner stop sign and create a dangerous situation. Some children live on the west end.

The Detroit Lakes police patrol during the day while school is in session, but can’t be here all the time. We really have a clean, peaceful neighborhood and would like it to remain so.

Quite honestly, most of the high school students are respectful of our space, and we don’t mind the parking when they are respectful. As you may understand, it’s always those few who mess it up for the rest.