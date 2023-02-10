99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Since when did lawmakers turn into the Morality Police?

They have determined that if someone violates these dress codes, they should be charged with a felony and put in prison for five years along with murders, rapists, and serial killers.

Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
(File Image)
By Donald Johnson, Detroit Lakes
February 10, 2023 07:04 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — When I was in high school back in the 1960s, a curious trend was beginning that was causing extra friction between teenagers and their parents. Some people blamed it on a group of young men from Liverpool, England, and their mesmerizing music. Something we needed to “protect” our children from. Others just blamed it on declining morality in the United States and thought it might be a good idea to start making laws to punish people exhibiting this horrid behavior.

The bottom line was that no matter what they did, boys’ hair kept getting longer and longer and girls skirts kept getting shorter and shorter. Oh, the moral deterioration! Oh, what will become of these poor children!

Well, now it’s 2023, and we have our answer. Absolutely nothing. Long hair is accepted with both sexes (as well as short hair). Women’s fashion can cover everything or nothing and anything in between. Men wear pink shirts. All totally acceptable and determined by the individual without any legal guidelines from the state government.

I bring this up because North Dakota representatives Lori Van Winkle and Brandon Pritchard have taken on the responsibility of legally defining what is acceptable for people to wear and look like and enacting it into law.

They have determined that if someone violates these dress codes, they should be charged with a felony and put in prison for five years along with murders, rapists, and serial killers, effectively turning North Dakota law enforcement into the morality police. (I know this is hard to believe, but check out the North Dakota legislative calendar.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, they are doing this to “protect the children” and assume that North Dakotans are more than happy to pay $40,000 a year to provide room and board for non-violent offenders.

Their current targets are men that dress in unusual or inappropriate clothing and wear a lot of makeup. I don’t know if this includes circus clowns, but when children see men like this out in public situations, it evidently causes them to question their own sexuality and leads them down the path to moral degradation.

It made me wonder about all the children that flocked to the movie theaters in the 1980s and 1990s to watch movies like “Mrs. Doubtfire,” Rocky Horror Show” and “Tootsie.”

In the 1950s and 1960s they watched Uncle Miltie, Red Skelton, and Bugs Bunny fully regaled in women’s fashion. People dressing outside their accepted gender norms goes all the way back to Joan of Arc. (Who, by the way, is a Catholic saint.)

The North Dakota Legislature has plenty on its morality plate without attacking a small group of people whose main crime is “not wearing acceptable clothing.” They have sex trafficking in the Oil Patch, Native American women disappearing and dying, fentanyl and opioid addiction, and alcoholism (some of the worst in the nation) to name a few.

One of my main concerns is, who will the North Dakota morality police come after next? Maybe the next Inquisition of Sister Lori and Brother Brandon will be to find something immoral about you.

Related Topics: COMMENTARY
What To Read Next
Spaghetti dinner 1.JPG
Local
Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary feeds 450-plus at pre-Polar Fest spaghetti feed
"It's not something store-bought — there's a lot of time put into those meatballs," said Anna Schmitz, co-chair of this year's dinner. "They're homemade, using (Rotarian) George Van Dam's recipe."
February 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Rural Frazee man faces 11 sex charges; Audubon man accused of planting camera in ex's bedroom
On May 5, 2020, a woman disclosed suspect had sexually assaulted her on several occasions in the past, according to court records.
February 10, 2023 07:25 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Lake Park man accused of peppering house, car with BB gun; DL man charged for sawed-off shotgun
A living room window had a bunch of small holes in it. The suspect admitted he was angry at the couple and shot about 20 times at the window with a BB gun, knowing they were in the living room.
February 10, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DAV bus donationEDIT.jpg
Local
Mahube-Otwa donates older Head Start buses to Lakeland DAV, Becker County Historical Society and LP-A schools
Mahube-Otwa donated three buses to the Lakeland DAV, Becker County Historical Society and LP-A schools in January. Each group said they already have plans for the new vehicles thanks to the donation.
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling