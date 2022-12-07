Letter: South Shore Drive is no place for a gas station and car wash

DETROIT LAKES — The draft minutes of the Nov. 16 Detroit Lakes Planning Commission meeting, which have been distributed in preparation for a Dec. 15 meeting, make for interesting reading. Apparently a developer and the DL city planning staff think DL suffers from a lack of gas stations and car washes close to the lake.

At the Nov. 16 meeting, the planning commission was asked to consider rezoning land formerly zoned as agricultural at the corner of South Shore Drive and 270th Avenue, across from the popular new South Shore Drive park.

The rezoning would allow a combination of residential and business use. The developer's representative noted the business use rezoning request was consistent with DL's Comprehensive Development Plan, which seemed to be news to those people living near the proposed project.

According to the transcript of the meeting, the developer is planning to put a gas station and a car wash on the land rezoned for business use.

Neighboring residents expressed opposition to putting such businesses in a residential area near the lake and a park, raising concerns about safety, increased traffic, night lights, and trash.

They also noted the neighborhood was already feeling the impact of increased traffic and street parking of boat trailers because of the recently expanded DNR boat access.

I would add that in recent years South Shore Drive has seen a significant increase in the number of people biking, walking, and exercising their dogs along it. The health and safety of bikers and walkers, which DL is promoting, would be jeopardized by increased commercial traffic, including gasoline tanker trucks. The issue will be considered further at the Dec. 15 planning commission meeting.

Developers are free to propose what they wish, but one wonders why the DL planning office would support creating a new business area along South Shore Drive, which is an expanding residential neighborhood.

The new park is proving to be very popular and will doubtless be a draw for people considering buying a house in the area. A gas station would have the opposite effect – on the park and the neighborhood more generally.

Further, it would, perforce, be largely seasonal and probably not economically viable. A gas station/convenience store on County Road 22 near Longbridge Road closed a few years ago because it was unprofitable, and South Shore Drive neighbors are not likely to patronize a store they think undermines their neighborhood – and their property values.

DL clearly has enough gas stations today to meet current and projected needs, particularly given the likelihood that more cars and trucks in the future will be powered by electricity.

The City of DL, and its planning staff, need to make up their minds about what kind of city DL will be in the coming decades. Will DL be a lake-oriented community that protects the environment and the lake experience, even as it promotes commercial and industrial development in its core business districts, which are already under threat from big box stores on Highway 10?

Or will DL begin to resemble a large strip mall, with business activities, such as gas stations, car washes, and self-storage units wherever developers want them around the lake?

The city's voters have the ultimate say on this issue, but the planning commission's and city council's decisions on the rezoning at the corner of South Shore Drive and 270th Avenue will tell us what kind of city they want Detroit Lakes to be.