Letter: Stand up against the 'unnecessary and unethical' logging on Highway 34

DETROIT LAKES — A huge thank you to Nathan Bowe and Robin Huebner for the Jan. 28 front page coverage of the betrayal of our beautiful Highway 34 "Lake Country Scenic Byway" by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger, who "speaks for" the governor, and Highway Engineer Shiloh Walz have falsely claimed that there is "no controversy" as to the damage, or better yet, destruction currently underway due to environmental concerns over the unnecessary and unethical logging of the exceptional drive from Detroit Lakes to Park Rapids and points in between.

Opposition from our Becker County commissioners and other local groups and individuals has fallen on deaf ears. Anyone who cares about this assault on nature and aesthetic values needs to contact their state representatives and the officials named above to stop this travesty immediately, so the environmental consequences of this project can be more scientifically studied. It is being promoted as a "safety" issue without the numbers to prove it.