STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Stand up against the 'unnecessary and unethical' logging on Highway 34

Opposition from our Becker County commissioners and others has fallen on deaf ears. Anyone who cares about this assault on nature needs to contact their state reps and MnDOT officials immediately.

Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
(File Image)
By Laurie Lynch Fong, Detroit Lakes
January 30, 2023 07:02 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — A huge thank you to Nathan Bowe and Robin Huebner for the Jan. 28 front page coverage of the betrayal of our beautiful Highway 34 "Lake Country Scenic Byway" by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger, who "speaks for" the governor, and Highway Engineer Shiloh Walz have falsely claimed that there is "no controversy" as to the damage, or better yet, destruction currently underway due to environmental concerns over the unnecessary and unethical logging of the exceptional drive from Detroit Lakes to Park Rapids and points in between.

Opposition from our Becker County commissioners and other local groups and individuals has fallen on deaf ears. Anyone who cares about this assault on nature and aesthetic values needs to contact their state representatives and the officials named above to stop this travesty immediately, so the environmental consequences of this project can be more scientifically studied. It is being promoted as a "safety" issue without the numbers to prove it.

Related Topics: COMMENTARY
What To Read Next
Lakin.jpg
Local
Former teacher asks board to re-open dialogue on e-learning to replace snow days
Also, "radical" change to school calendar to be discussed in the future.
January 28, 2023 07:12 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
CheckRebate.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes Public Utilities gives out $74,042 in rebates
Energy efficient changes equals $116,804 in rebate check to DL schools
January 28, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Old Timers Run starts
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Jan. 28-Feb. 8
All the upcoming events and gatherings in the Detroit Lakes area.
January 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
pavilion1.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes seeks half-cent sales tax to raise up to $17.3 million for new Pavilion
The Detroit Lakes City Council acted in part to meet a Jan. 31 deadline and keep its options open, and local voters must approve the new tax.
January 27, 2023 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe