Letters
Letter: Our teachers are doing a good job in difficult times

I was struck how deep the ties are, even many decades later, between students and teachers.

By Howie Anderson, Ponsford
November 28, 2022 10:52 AM
Most of us can remember the teachers who supported us, encouraged us and helped to form us intellectually.

This past summer, the first class of seniors in a Honolulu high school that I taught in 1972 had their 50th class reunion. I was a 22-year-old recent college graduate, and how well I remember those first students all these years later.

They flew me to Honolulu for the celebration. I was struck how deep the ties are, even many decades later, between students and teachers.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a speech recently saying it was not President Xi of China, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jung Un, the Iranian mullahs who are the most dangerous people in the world. Pompeo said it was Randi Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, who was “hands down” the most dangerous because of the “teachers unions and the filth they are teaching our kids.”

I don’t know about you, but I have not heard of anyone teaching filth to our kids. But now, if I was an old-style teacher, I would wash out little Mikey Pompeo’s mouth with soap for spouting such filthy nonsense!

This Thanksgiving, I gave thanks for our teachers, and I call upon us all to let them know we support their vocation and their commitment to educating our children.

