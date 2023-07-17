Letter: Thanks to Detroit Lakes officials for cleaning up City Park

DETROIT LAKES — Along with all our neighbors residing near City Park, Mary and I would like to thank Mayor Matt Brenk, the City Council, and especially Chief of Police Steve Todd and his officers for listening to our complaints and then rapidly acting on them.

I don’t know what sort of magic wand they possess, but the persistent problems and issues of a few teens and young adults disappeared overnight.

The difference has been little short of astonishing. The wonderful green space of City Park is once again a place that citizens of and visitors to Detroit Lakes can enjoy to the utmost.

Thanks to all again. Maybe you can’t fight City Hall, but you sure can appreciate when they fight for you.