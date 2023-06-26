Letter: They've done a fantastic job with the new Becker County museum

DETROIT LAKES — I just toured the new Museum by the Holms building and found it very exciting and interesting. They are trying hard to finish it but supply lines are having trouble with bringing supplies to finish the building.

Because I belong to the Heart O Lakes Genealogical Society, my main interest is the research library, which was supposed to open June 21, but again because of supply issues that was pushed back.

What they have done is fantastic! They have one floor just for kids, and kids can learn and do so many things. They also have different classes during the summer for the youth and they are going on now; plus, I know they do cemetery walks (fun fun).

They do so many things that involve the community. They have a wonderful part for the Native Americans in the area and their history. Since native Americans are a big part of this county, that is wonderful to see.

There is not much (yet) about the railroad system and that was a large part of the county's history also. The ice-making business and agriculture are all a part of this county’s history.

This history of Becker County is very interesting and diverse, hence the museum. One thing I did not see was any mention of creation or the flood of Noah, so I asked the desk person about it and was told "we have to be careful."

Not quite sure why they have to be careful! Since we have 27 churches in the area, and I believe there were more in the settling of the county, the creation and faith has been a part of this county (a big part), yet there is nothing there. Maybe they are planning it for later.

I would love to see true information about any fossils found in the area, and also a history of this region, there is a lot of history with the immigrants, the railroad, and the townships and so much more. I love that they are trying to get young people involved and learning more about our county. When you get a chance, please stop in and visit them. Better yet, purchase a membership (very reasonable) then go look up that long-lost relation (or ask for help).

Oh, by the way, my great-great-uncle was the first white boy child born in this county...