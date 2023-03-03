Letter: This downtown Detroit Lakes restaurant makes visitors feel like family

DETROIT LAKES — Are you aware of the best place to get breakfast in Detroit Lakes? Main Street Restaurant on Washington Avenue.

Back in the day, the general store was where people would hang out to visit and find out how the neighbors were doing. I have found that place in this small café.

When you enter it looks homey, but the best is that the servers meet you with a smile, howdy and how are you. To me it is like coming to a family meal. These servers are a lot like bartenders. They hear all about your life, the highs and the lows; they smile and make you feel special.

Lots of older people come there just to be around people and talk to someone. The servers listen to them as though it was the most interesting story in the world, sometimes these are the only people the elderly talk to. How sweet is that, to come into a place and have someone hang on your every word (even though they have heard it a thousand times).

First responders come in to have a bite and make the world seem normal after a hard call. The servers are there for them too. I have never been there where the servers were crabby, rude or inattentive. I have seen them go out of their way, make a special trip to bring just that little bit of hot sauce one needs, or maybe just a half-glass of orange juice, or maybe extra napkins. They truly serve!

I have seen people come in and the servers say “Want your usual?” How do they remember all those ‘usuals’? But it makes you feel important in a world that makes us feel unimportant.

I have come to know not only the servers, but the cooks also. All I know is that when I walk in that door, I feel like I am among friends and home (and the homemade food is great also). How many small towns can boast of that?

Next time you walk by the Main Street Restaurant, stop in and tell the servers “hi, good job!” They need that interaction from us also. God bless the servers.