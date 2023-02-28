Letter: Thumbs down to new Neighborhood Commercial Zone on South Shore Drive

Detroit Lakes mission statement: Provide the citizens of Detroit Lakes with a responsible and responsive local government structure which ensures the community’s public safety, health, quality of life and general welfare in a manner that is accountable to both current and future generations of citizens.

Our family have been residents of property on South Shore Drive for over 20 years. The development of new and rebuilt residential homes, on and around the actual lake, has been extraordinary during that time.

If I understand the proposed Neighborhood Commercial Zoning change correctly, it will make areas of South Shore Drive a light commercial zone allowing gas stations, auto repair, convenience stores, beauty shops, etc, in addition to multifamily apartments, a reality.

The road already is busy with construction trucks, automobiles, motor homes and others screaming down South Shore Drive, way over the speed limit, almost hitting pets, kids in strollers, people on bicycles, joggers, and children, out for a walk.

Couple that with normal traffic, including school buses and automobile traffic. Now you want to add light commercial and more density into the mix. You have got to be kidding us! It is a residential area filled with families, children and others enjoying the lifestyle that Detroit Lakes is renowned for. How about expanding that entire area with more walking paths, additional jogging, or bicycle paths?

Make it safer, resident- and visitor-friendly, promoting our health and wellness. The city just developed a beautiful park on South Shore Drive, in addition to Sucker Creek Preserve and others. It is currently difficult to walk/run because of increased traffic.

Now how to fix the problem of additional growth outside the central Detroit Lakes city area? We need to beautify the most traveled routes into the city. Our business draw is something to be proud of and growing. Many people, from throughout the lakes area, find our grocery stores, clothing stores, sport stores, hardware, coffee shops, library, and banking second to none.

Let’s not forget our Detroit Lakes Community Center, Holmes theater, the Mountain, healthcare, schools, and many other year-round activities. Considerable government and nonprofit money and time has been spent on the bicycle path by east Highway 10. Let’s be proud of our city and advertise what we have to offer, not dismantle what currently exists on the southside of Big Detroit Lake.

“See You at the Lakes.”