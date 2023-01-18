STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Opinion | Letters
Letter: Wadena residents shouldn't be assessed for costs from hospital move

We had all been assured that no assessments would be passed on to the residents (unless you wanted to hook up to utilities) because Tri-County Hospital was paying for its hospital project.

By Ed and Joy Waln, Wadena
January 18, 2023 07:00 AM
WADENA — At the last Wadena City Council meeting, before a full room, a number of Wadena residents spoke on the matter of the special assessments that are being forced on us due to the Greenwood Avenue project of moving the hospital.

We had all been told – no we were assured – that no assessments would be passed on to the residents (unless you wanted to hook up to utilities) because Tri-County Hospital was paying for its hospital project.

The residents attending had not asked for, or needed, or wanted new sewer and water connections and yet here we are, being charged for them. And these are substantial amounts of money.

Look back at the notes or watch the video and it clearly shows that we are assured over and over that no assessments will be passed on to us, as the hospital is taking care of it.

Why do they bother with the meetings asking for our input if they are just going to do what they want?

If we can't trust our local government to tell us the truth, who can we trust?

