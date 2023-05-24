99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: We live free because of those who died fighting for America

Without the sacrifice of these men, women, and their families America would look very different.

By District 9A State Representative Jeff Backer, Browns Valley
Today at 7:00 AM

On Memorial Day, we remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve America. The men and women who have died defending our freedom, both at home and abroad, deserve our honor, respect, gratitude, and reverence. Each year, on Memorial Day, we gather in communities across Minnesota and America to honor and remember.

Without the sacrifice of these men, women, and their families America would look very different. It is because of them, we can live in a country where our freedoms and liberties are protected. May they be in our thoughts and prayers today as we take time to enjoy a spring weekend with our friends and loved ones.

Please be sure to attend a Memorial Day program in our local area this weekend. May we never forget the sacrifices of our brave men and women who gave all for our freedom. Many thanks for all you do for us.

