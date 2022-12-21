Letter: Zip up your coat, you'll catch your death of cold

DETROIT LAKES — I have noticed over several years now that people do not button, snap, tie, Velcro up their coats anymore. It started with the younger folks, I mean 9 through 18. I could understand the ages 6 through 9, when they had some trouble with those darn zippers, or had buttons with too small of an eyelet for the buttons – why can’t they make those eyelets just a little bigger?

But now, I talked to a long-time school bus driver and here is what she told me: The young people, say 6 to 10 years old, get on the bus most of the time all zipped up or buttoned up, but from ages 11 through senior high, get on with their coats wide open, no matter what the temperature.

And guess what? When they get off at the school, just about everyone has their coat unbuttoned, and it’s not like it’s that warm, dry school bus – we all know what it is, right? You guessed it – monkey see, monkey do!

This is not the end of my story. I am a very senior citizen! And now, to my surprise, seniors are leaving their coats unbuttoned too!

I was at the supermarket the other day, and it was 9 above with 5 below windchill. I got my stuff in the car and was parked with a full view of the exit of this store, and I had some spare time, so I did a little survey of my own on this subject.

It was 11:45 a.m., temperature was 3 above, wind chill was 9 below – chilly, I thought, but guess what? I watched 50 people come out of that store, and 36 of them had open jackets or coats, and the bulk of them were senior citizens. Some had medical masks on.

I went to another store, and in the entry way I waited for this beautiful lady to come out with her cart and her coat flowing in the wind and with less clothes on than my wife wears to bed.

And then a whole family, I mean father, mother and six children, walks in the store on that cold day, all of them with their jackets and coats wide open — but three of them had their stocking caps on, and one even had gloves on. The young folks were approximately 6 to 17 years old.

So how about you? Do you do as the song says: “Button up your overcoat, it’s cold out there”?

My mom always said to her six children, “button up that coat on you, or you will catch your death of a cold.”

So I say zip it, button it, snap it, tie it or Velcro it! After all, we are in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the greatest city in our area, and there is 10 inches of ice on the lake we were swimming in on Labor Day.