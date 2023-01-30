6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: There is hypocrisy in Minnesota over abortion laws

It has been stated that only seven countries in the world have an abortion law so extreme, among them is China and North Korea. And if you read Minnesota tax law, it is absolutely hypocritical.

Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
(File Image)
By Mickey Okeson, Detroit Lakes
January 30, 2023 12:32 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — As many are aware, a significant ruling by the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe vs. Wade — the Jan. 22, 1973, ruling that allowed for abortion on demand in all U.S. states.

Since the ruling this past June, states have seized on the opportunity to either oppose or advance their own laws. Minnesota is one of those states that has chosen to advance very extreme abortion policies.

It has been stated that only seven countries in the world have an abortion law so extreme, among them is China and North Korea. This is so disheartening, and more than that – if you read Minnesota tax law, it is absolutely hypocritical.

While preparing my taxes previously, I found that there is a tax credit for parents of stillborn children. For parents to claim the $2,000 credit, they must have experienced the birth of a stillborn child in Minnesota and need to provide a certificate of birth.

The credit is granted as the child would have been a dependent if they had been born alive. Regarding the fetal death report, according to the information provided by the Minnesota Department of Revenue, by definition, "A fetal death is a vital record that must be filed with the Office of Vital Records within five days of the delivery of a stillborn fetus that is 20 weeks or more of gestation, except in the case of abortion. Hospitals report fetal deaths in the vital records system."

ADVERTISEMENT

It is interesting to note that the tax law refers to the stillborn child, but then the language changes to fetus when the exclusion for abortion is mentioned. If one can't see it, it is beyond me to explain the hypocrisy in our laws, but I hope this opens the eyes of some, for the sake of all the stillborn children, whether by circumstance or choice.

Related Topics: COMMENTARY
What To Read Next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: House fire reported in Waubun; disorderly Park Rapids man arrested
On Jan. 29 at 6:44 p.m., a caller reported a house fire near Waubun, according to an emergency dispatch report. The fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes and the residence was de-smoked.
January 30, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Ice Fishing
Northland Outdoors
Brad Laabs: When it warms up, try going mobile with ice fishing
We are at the time of the ice season when the derby’s start. The region is rich with derby activity for the next several weekends. They're fun and raise money for good community causes.
January 30, 2023 11:04 AM
 · 
By  Brad Laabs
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: Stand up against the 'unnecessary and unethical' logging on Highway 34
Opposition from our Becker County commissioners and others has fallen on deaf ears. Anyone who cares about this assault on nature needs to contact their state reps and MnDOT officials immediately.
January 30, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Laurie Lynch Fong, Detroit Lakes
Lakin.jpg
Local
Former teacher asks board to re-open dialogue on e-learning to replace snow days
Also, "radical" change to school calendar to be discussed in the future.
January 28, 2023 07:12 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter