Letter: There is hypocrisy in Minnesota over abortion laws

DETROIT LAKES — As many are aware, a significant ruling by the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe vs. Wade — the Jan. 22, 1973, ruling that allowed for abortion on demand in all U.S. states.

Since the ruling this past June, states have seized on the opportunity to either oppose or advance their own laws. Minnesota is one of those states that has chosen to advance very extreme abortion policies.

It has been stated that only seven countries in the world have an abortion law so extreme, among them is China and North Korea. This is so disheartening, and more than that – if you read Minnesota tax law, it is absolutely hypocritical.

While preparing my taxes previously, I found that there is a tax credit for parents of stillborn children. For parents to claim the $2,000 credit, they must have experienced the birth of a stillborn child in Minnesota and need to provide a certificate of birth.

The credit is granted as the child would have been a dependent if they had been born alive. Regarding the fetal death report, according to the information provided by the Minnesota Department of Revenue, by definition, "A fetal death is a vital record that must be filed with the Office of Vital Records within five days of the delivery of a stillborn fetus that is 20 weeks or more of gestation, except in the case of abortion. Hospitals report fetal deaths in the vital records system."

It is interesting to note that the tax law refers to the stillborn child, but then the language changes to fetus when the exclusion for abortion is mentioned. If one can't see it, it is beyond me to explain the hypocrisy in our laws, but I hope this opens the eyes of some, for the sake of all the stillborn children, whether by circumstance or choice.