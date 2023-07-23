More Minnesotans have joined the workforce

Good news on the labor front: Minnesota’s labor force growth keeps growing – more than 9,000 people entering the labor market in June, according to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

That marks the fourth month in a row for positive labor market growth in Minnesota, and the largest monthly gain in three years.

With 9,017 new people in the job market, Minnesota’s labor force participation rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point to 68.4%, compared to 62.6% nationally.

Minnesota’s unemployment rate remained steady at 2.9% in June, still ahead of the national unemployment rate, which ticked down a tenth of a percent to 3.6%.

On the down side, Minnesota lost 4,300 jobs in the last month on a seasonally adjusted basis, and the state’s private sector lost 6,500 jobs. But looking at job growth over the year, both Minnesota and the U.S. as a whole are up 2.4%.

“More workers mean more good news for Minnesota. Our economy is strong, with low unemployment, a growing labor force and recognition as one of the top five states in the nation for business, ”DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek said in the news release.

“While job growth didn’t continue this month, the long term trend remains strong: out of the past 12 months, Minnesota has posted job gains in nine of them.”

Most of June’s job losses came from the Leisure and Hospitality supersector, which shed 5,300 positions on a seasonally adjusted basis. After an atypical surge in hiring to meet high consumer demand coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector’s employment is showing signs of returning to a more sustainable level.

Despite this month’s job losses, more than 14,200 Leisure and Hospitality jobs have been created over the year.