Opinion: Job scams are soaring -- here's how they work

DETROIT LAKES — Looking for work? Watch out — you can lose a lot of money these days just by applying for a job, especially if it’s remote online work.

The Better Business Bureau reports that losses from job scams are up a stunning 250% in the first three months of this year, compared to the first three months of last year. Here’s an example from a BBB study:

For Donald from Lake Placid, Florida, it started with an email. A woman calling herself Laura Hoffman said she worked for a company called International and wanted to offer him a reshipping job. All Donald needed to do was purchase and send computers overseas. The pay would be $76,000 with bonuses.

Donald wanted to test the offer's legitimacy, so he bought a single Apple computer and sent it to an address in Hong Kong. He eagerly awaited the reimbursement on his credit card, and, to his surprise, it came through quickly. After that, he threw himself into the job, buying and shipping over $100,000 in computers.

One day, in late January, the payments on his card disappeared. They were fraudulent, his bank said, and Donald immediately owed the total balance on his cards. He frantically reached out to Laura Hoffman and Also International, but they were nowhere to be found. Donald had been scammed out of $105,000. He still hasn’t been able to resolve the issue with his bank.

“I am afraid to apply for another job,” Donald told the BBB in an interview.

Those “reshipping scams” where fraudsters trick consumers into buying and shipping expensive electronics, appear to be one of the most common job scam types.

But there are other types, too, and the blistering pace and efficiency at which fraudsters ensnare the public in employment scams has increased each year, according to BBB data. In extreme cases, the job scam left people stuck in a deep financial hole.

The median loss for people who fell victim to an employment scam was $1,500 during the first three months of this year, but some people have lost tens of thousands of dollars.

Job fraud can catch otherwise scam-savvy young people – it is the most common type of fraud to catch people ages 18 to 34.

And job fraud can be found on popular social media and job sites: In the last three years, over 700 scam victims reported that their first point of contact with fraudsters was the online job site Indeed, another 288 said first contact came from the social media site LinkedIn, and 250 more reported first contact was on the popular chat site Telegram.

The Better Business Bureau offers some help to avoid being scammed:



Research companies offering jobs at BBB.org.

Find a phone number on the business’ website and call to confirm the job or offer is real.

Check the email address to ensure that it is connected to the company and not a personal “gmail” or “yahoo” address.

Be cautious providing personal information to unverified recruiters and online applications.

Don’t ever pay for a job.

Job scams have resulted in over 282,000 reports to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network, with people reporting more than $845 million in losses from 2020 through March of 2023.

Visit BBB.org to check out a business or register a complaint, BBB Scam Tracker to report a scam, and bbb.org/scamstudies for more information on scams.