Our opinion: Minnesota honored for working to end veteran homelessness

A big ol’ Hooah, Oorah and Hooyah to the Army, Air Force, Marine and Navy veterans out there.

For everybody else, cheers to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs for winning the prestigious Abraham Lincoln “Pillars of Excellence Award” from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Minnesota agency was the sole winner in the category of “Eliminating Veteran Homelessness” in recognition of three initiatives to end homelessness among veterans in the great state of Minnesota.

They are Operation OVER (Opening Veterans to Every Resource), Minnesota’s Veterans Entering Stable Tenancy (MNVEST) and Veteran Supportive Housing Opportunities (VSHO).

This award recognizes outstanding state programs that support veterans within their states. The 2022 awards were presented by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough at the mid-winter conference of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is MDVA’s fourth Pillars of Excellence award since 2018.

Previous awards have recognized the creation of a database of secure military discharge documents (2018), Veterans Application Tracking System (VATS) that streamlines the process of Veterans and their families receiving the educational benefits granted by the Minnesota GI Bill (2020), and delivery of services to Tribal Governments serving Native American Veterans (2021).

“This is the highest honor our department can receive,” said Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Commissioner Brad Lindsay. “It is a credit to the fine staff on our Veteran Homelessness team who have worked tirelessly on new initiatives to eliminate veteran homelessness in Minnesota.”

The “Abraham Lincoln Pillars of Excellence” Award was established in 2012 by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to recognize best practices from states that have developed effective programs to address what are the current five top-line issues: Customer experience with VA benefits and services; eliminating the claims and appeals backlog; eliminating veteran homelessness; delivery of services to tribal governments serving native veterans; suicide awareness and prevention and innovative state programs.