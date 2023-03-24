99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion

Our opinion: Minnesota honored for working to end veteran homelessness

“This is the highest honor our department can receive,” said Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Commissioner Brad Lindsay.

Opinion web graphic dlpf
By Editorial Board
Today at 7:00 AM

A big ol’ Hooah, Oorah and Hooyah to the Army, Air Force, Marine and Navy veterans out there.

For everybody else, cheers to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs for winning the prestigious Abraham Lincoln “Pillars of Excellence Award” from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Minnesota agency was the sole winner in the category of “Eliminating Veteran Homelessness” in recognition of three initiatives to end homelessness among veterans in the great state of Minnesota.

They are Operation OVER (Opening Veterans to Every Resource), Minnesota’s Veterans Entering Stable Tenancy (MNVEST) and Veteran Supportive Housing Opportunities (VSHO).

This award recognizes outstanding state programs that support veterans within their states. The 2022 awards were presented by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough at the mid-winter conference of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is MDVA’s fourth Pillars of Excellence award since 2018.

Previous awards have recognized the creation of a database of secure military discharge documents (2018), Veterans Application Tracking System (VATS) that streamlines the process of Veterans and their families receiving the educational benefits granted by the Minnesota GI Bill (2020), and delivery of services to Tribal Governments serving Native American Veterans (2021).

“This is the highest honor our department can receive,” said Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Commissioner Brad Lindsay. “It is a credit to the fine staff on our Veteran Homelessness team who have worked tirelessly on new initiatives to eliminate veteran homelessness in Minnesota.”

The “Abraham Lincoln Pillars of Excellence” Award was established in 2012 by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to recognize best practices from states that have developed effective programs to address what are the current five top-line issues: Customer experience with VA benefits and services; eliminating the claims and appeals backlog; eliminating veteran homelessness; delivery of services to tribal governments serving native veterans; suicide awareness and prevention and innovative state programs.

What To Read Next
Brad Laabs and Doug the dog (edited).jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Brad Laabs: In memory of a special fishing buddy -- Doug the golden retriever
March 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Laabs
IMG_4557 (2).JPG
Local
Fifty employers to attend Rural Minnesota CEP job fair at M State on March 29; job market remains tight
March 24, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime report: Firearms stolen in Detroit Lakes burglary; Ogema man arrested on warrant after calling for help
March 23, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Romeo and Juliet 1.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Romance and tragedy are in the air at DLHS, as student thespians prepare to present 'Romeo and Juliet'
March 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
state bpa 2023.jpg
Local
5 Lakers heading to 58th Annual National Leadership Conference
March 23, 2023 10:48 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Kaydence Swiers signing.jpg
Prep
Girls soccer: Kaydence Swiers commits to Concordia College
March 23, 2023 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Rural Menahga man sentenced for domestic assault
March 23, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  News Staff