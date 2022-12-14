Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Publisher's column: ‘Highway 10 Hoops Preview’ hits the streets this week

This new initiative allows us to feature basketball teams from Lake Park-Audubon, Mahnomen-Waubun, Detroit Lakes, Frazee, Perham, Pelican Rapids, and New York Mills and others.

Devlyn Brooks.png
Devlyn Brooks is the new publisher for the Wadena Pioneer Journal, Perham Focus and Detroit Lakes Tribune.
Vicki Gerdes / Forum News Service
Devlyn Brooks
By Devlyn Brooks
December 14, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

This week, a new special section called the “2022-23 Highway 10 Hoops Preview” will be inserted into all three of our publications, on Wednesday in the Detroit Lakes Tribune, and on Thursday in the Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal.

This ambitious project is a departure from past winter sports sections that highlighted previews of various teams in only the Detroit Lakes, Frazee and Lake Park-Audubon schools. Rather, this special project instead showcases the boys and girls high school basketball teams on or near Highway 10, “featuring longtime rivalries in conference and section play,” as Sport Editor Jared Rubado writes in an opening piece to the publication.

This new initiative allows us to feature basketball teams from as far west as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, to as far east as Wadena-Deer Creek, with Hawley, Lake Park-Audubon, Mahnomen-Waubun, Detroit Lakes, Frazee, Perham, Pelican Rapids, and New York Mills in between.

This project tells the story of some very good basketball teams from our Highway 10 region, that not only will fight competitively for post season honors here in regional play, but also could make their mark on the state level come next March. Our area is home to some historically excellent basketball programs, and to some current talented athletes, which should make this basketball season one to remember.

With this project we wanted to capitalize on this moment, showcasing our young area basketball players, their dedicated coaches and some teams that you could be reading about on the statewide level at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, I also want to assure our readers that just because this special section features only the high school basketball teams in the region, it does not mean that our commitment to covering the other area high school sports teams is diminished.

Our talented sports team in Rubado and Nick Leonardelli also has been writing our usual team previews of all the other sports teams in our communities as well. Those features have been publishing in our newspapers and on our three community websites on a regular basis.

We’re not going to forget about the other talented high school athletes in the region just because we wanted to tell a unique story in this one special section.

If you’ve had the opportunity to read the paper and/or our websites in recent weeks, you’ll have noticed that we are just as committed to the high level of coverage you’ve come to expect from our sports team.They are piling on the miles to get out to as many local live sporting events as we can manage, and still finding time to write a feature story or two along the way too.

I am biased, of course, but we are lucky to have the talents of Rubado and Leonardelli on our news team. Not every community paper has two sports writers of such talent. And I want to thank them for their commitment to featuring our area’s young athletes in print and online. If you ever get the chance to talk about local sports with these guys, you’ll be struck by how passionate they are about their jobs. Thank you Jared and Nick!

Finally, I need to also thank all of the advertisers who helped to sponsor this new “Highway 10 Hoops Preview” section. I say it a lot, but I do so because it’s true. We couldn’t publish such a unique special section without the support of the advertisers. And so from our team to you, thank you for allowing us to tell such a compelling local high school sports story this winter in our first-ever “Highway 10 Hoops!”

Devlyn Brooks is the publisher of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal, and their associated websites. He can be reached at dbrooks@dlnewspapers.com or at 218-844-1451.

Related Topics: COMMENTARY
Devlyn Brooks
By Devlyn Brooks
Devlyn Brooks is an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and serves Faith Lutheran Church in Wolverton, Minn. He also works for Forum Communications Co. He can be reached at devlyn.brooks@forumcomm.com for comments and story ideas.
What to read next
campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Local
Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
December 23, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SB.jpg
Local
Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
December 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Klobuchar: Legislation helps families locate missing loved ones with Alzheimer's and autism
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
December 23, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
ATVEken.jpg
Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter