Pictures from Water Carnivals concluding weekend

"Don't feed the Bears" sign attached to a St. Bernard. The two dogs pictured are both wearing bear ears on their heads.

Pets and children walked down Washinton Ave during the pet and Kiddie Parade on Saturday. July 22, 2023

Runners had the option to run either a 5k or 10 mile run during Saturday mornings fun run. July 22, 2023

A face painting tent was set up outside near the Pavilion and the blow up games.

Kids under 4 years old could play at smaller blow up games just right for their size.

