Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

20th Young Life Triathlon set for Aug. 19 in Detroit Lakes

The annual swimming, biking and running event that winds around Detroit Lake will help raise funds for Lakes Area Young Life.

triathlon swimmers 2022.jpg
Swimmers enter Detroit Lake near the Pavilion at the start of the Young Life Triathlon on Aug. 20, 2022
Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 4:56 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Lakes Area Young Life will be hosting its 20th annual Young Life Triathlon this Saturday, Aug. 19.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES

Hundreds of competitors line up outside the Detroit Lakes Pavilion every year on the third Saturday in August to take part in the athletic endurance event, with participants able to choose between several different options including the Long Course, Spring Course, Stand Up Paddle Board/Kayak and Relay Team divisions.

The Long Course, or Olympic Division, consists of a 1.5-kilometer swim in Detroit Lake, a 40-kilometer bike ride through the Minnesota lakes country and a 10-kilometer run out to Dunton Locks Park and back via the Pelican River trail.

The Sprint Course Division included a 500-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 5-kilometer run on parts of the same course as the long course. This is a great introductory course for those new to the sport or not ready for the more challenging race.

The Stand Up Paddle Board and Kayak divisions made a return in 2022. These divisions consist of a 2-mile paddle, combined with a sprint bike and run, or a longer course with a 2-mile paddle and Olympic-distance bike and run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Triathlon paddleboarders.jpg
Competitors took off from the shore of Detroit Lake near J&K Marina for the Aug. 20, 2022, triathlon.
Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Relay Team Challenge offers the opportunity for relay teams to compete on either the long or short course. The event typically draws between 300-400 competitors.

Hundreds of volunteers also take part in the annual event, which supports Lakes Area Young Life.

Registration for the event closed on Tuesday, Aug. 15, but spectators are still more than welcome to come cheer on their favorite competitors. The race begins with a plunge into the chilly early morning waters of Detroit Lake at 8 a.m. (start time is simultaneous for all divisions).

The race course will officially close at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Competitors may choose to complete the race after that time, but the course will no longer be monitored. The awards ceremony will begin at noon.

For more information, visit younglifetriathlon.com.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
Mike Herzog and Super Senior Trophy.JPG
Sports
91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament Champion Sunday full of new faces
4h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Gavin Cronkhite and the trophy.JPG
Sports
Gavin Cronkhite crowned the 91st Pine to Palm champion
4h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Dolby Pro Shop.JPG
Sports
Behind the scenes at the Pine to Palm
5h ago
 · 
By  Cooper Kanthak
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
black tie gala.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
Black Tie Gala on Aug. 17 to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes
1h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
LoonCall08.jpg
Local
Mom faces son in loon calling championship during Vergas Looney Days
2h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
MarkSetGo.jpg
Local
Vergas Wiener Dog Races see largest crowd as 56 dogs participate
2h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
IMG_9430.JPG
Local
Vergas Post Office renamed to honor late mail carrier
5h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter