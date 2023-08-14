20th Young Life Triathlon set for Aug. 19 in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Lakes Area Young Life will be hosting its 20th annual Young Life Triathlon this Saturday, Aug. 19.

Hundreds of competitors line up outside the Detroit Lakes Pavilion every year on the third Saturday in August to take part in the athletic endurance event, with participants able to choose between several different options including the Long Course, Spring Course, Stand Up Paddle Board/Kayak and Relay Team divisions.

The Long Course, or Olympic Division, consists of a 1.5-kilometer swim in Detroit Lake, a 40-kilometer bike ride through the Minnesota lakes country and a 10-kilometer run out to Dunton Locks Park and back via the Pelican River trail.

The Sprint Course Division included a 500-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 5-kilometer run on parts of the same course as the long course. This is a great introductory course for those new to the sport or not ready for the more challenging race.

The Stand Up Paddle Board and Kayak divisions made a return in 2022. These divisions consist of a 2-mile paddle, combined with a sprint bike and run, or a longer course with a 2-mile paddle and Olympic-distance bike and run.

Competitors took off from the shore of Detroit Lake near J&K Marina for the Aug. 20, 2022, triathlon. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Relay Team Challenge offers the opportunity for relay teams to compete on either the long or short course. The event typically draws between 300-400 competitors.

Hundreds of volunteers also take part in the annual event, which supports Lakes Area Young Life.

Registration for the event closed on Tuesday, Aug. 15, but spectators are still more than welcome to come cheer on their favorite competitors. The race begins with a plunge into the chilly early morning waters of Detroit Lake at 8 a.m. (start time is simultaneous for all divisions).

The race course will officially close at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Competitors may choose to complete the race after that time, but the course will no longer be monitored. The awards ceremony will begin at noon.

For more information, visit younglifetriathlon.com.