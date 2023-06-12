7th annual Growth of the Game golf celebration is June 16-18

Growth of the Game at Lakeview “Celebration of Golf” weekend is returning for its seventh year. The public is invited to participate in the events that will be taking place from Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18.

Here’s a short breakdown of the weekend:

Friday, June 16 – Growth of the Game Scramble:

This is an annual tournament that supports Laker girls and boys golf in Detroit Lakes. The start time is 5 p.m., and the cost is $50 per person or $150 for a team of three to four. Your team will be paired with a Laker girl or boy golfer. This is a four- to five-person modified scramble. There is a meal before at 4:30 p.m. (tacos, nachos, taco salad), Great North Pizza after, a door prize for playing and prizes afterward. Call Bob Gordon at 218-234-5509 to register or for more information. Space is limited to the first 24 teams.

Saturday, June 17 – Free youth clinic sponsored by Pro Resources:

A Youth Clinic for ages 5-18 will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. No registration is necessary, just show up any time between 10 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Tom and Kalynn Dolby will be joined by other area PGA professionals and will conduct skills sessions in several different areas of golf. There will also be current college golfers assisting and talking to teenagers about what they should do if they want to pursue collegiate golf. $20 Dairy Queen gift cards will be given to each participant (max of 2 per family).

Free food from Burger King.

Face painting and huge inflatables on the range, “Golfzilla” and “Hittopatumus.”

All participants will get a free Growth of the Game golf towel or cap, compliments of Pro Resources.

Music will be provided by the KDLM/Leighton Broadcasting boom box.

Stop by and have some fun with your child, niece, nephew or grandchild. If you have any questions, contact Kalynn Dolby at Lakeview at 218-847-8942.

Sunday, June 18 – U.S. Kids Local Tour Golf Invite at Detroit Country Club:

Open to kids ages 5-18. For more information contact Kari Tyson at USKidsFargo@gmail.com or 320-250-7268. Visit the U.S. Kids Golf Fargo Local Tour Facebook page for event details and registration. Registration is open until June 13.