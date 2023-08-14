91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament Champion Sunday full of new faces

More Pine to Palm





DETROIT LAKES – The final day of the 91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament was another gloomy day as rain fell from the skies. Despite the not-so-great weather, the golfers continued to battle the elements in their final rounds of golf.

The Mid-Am, Senior and Super Senior divisions all had first-time winners. The first of the three to have a new champion crowned was the Super Senior Division.

It was the “Battle of the Herzog Brothers.” Older brother Steve and younger brother Mike dueled it out in the wet conditions, just as they have for years. After a tie on No. 16, Mike took the cake and won his first-ever Pine to Palm Tournament. He couldn’t believe it himself.

“It is kind of surprising,” Mike said. “Steve has always been someone who has helped me tremendously, especially in the last five years. I haven’t played tournament golf in forever. He told me ‘Par is your friend in senior golf.’ Lo and behold today, I made 16 pars which was good enough to win.”

Steve won hole one with a birdie. After taking the lead, his older brotherly instincts kicked in.

“What happened today was I won the first hole and I already started feeling bad,” he said. “Then I hit it right on No. 2 and thought to myself ‘I shouldn’t have done that.’”

Mike tied the matchup on No. 4 and took a 1-up lead after a second consecutive win on No. 5. He extended his lead over his brother to 2-up with another par on No. 8. On the turn, Mike sank his 10th par of the day and took a 3-up lead after 10.

Steve got his first win after No. 1 with his second birdie of the day and Mike’s lead was cut to 2-up. A win on No. 13 brought Mike back to a 3-up lead with five holes remaining. The siblings went stroke for stroke over the next three holes and after a tie on No. 16, Mike took home the championship trophy with a 3-and-2 victory.

Having played in the Resorters a week before, Mike found himself in the championship match of that tournament. The only issue was that when he hit the greens, things fell apart. At Detroit Country Club, things were different.

“My putter has been really good this week,” he said. “It was a disaster last week in the Resorters. I made the championship match in the same division there. I three-putted six times. I made some adjustments when I got home and really found a good rhythm with my putter this week.”

Joe Schornack wins the Mid-Am

No. 5 seeded Isanti, Minnesota native Joe Schornack competed in what he thought was around his 20th Pine to Palm tournament. On championship Sunday, he was met with a tough competitor in No. 2 seeded Roseville, Minnesota native Jake Witham.

Witham was the Mid-Am runner-up in 2021 and 2019 so he was no stranger to Sunday at Detroit Country Club. For Witham, he won’t be hoisting the trophy this year. Schornack defeated the Roseville native 1-up in a tightly contested matchup.

“It feels great,” Schnorack said. “I played some good golf all week. It felt good to put it together in the championship match.”

Schornack was saved multiple times throughout the day with a certain club in his hands.

“My wedge game was really sold,” he said. “Even if I got into trouble and had to punch out, I was able to recover and hit one really close to make par.”

With the lead heading to the final hole, Schornack knew he just had to continue to play his game as he had been for the previous 17 holes.

“I was thinking hit the fairway then hit the green,” he said. “I was 1-up heading into 18 so I just needed to have the hole. I hit two good shots and two good putts that sealed the deal.”

With another Pine to Palm Golf Tournament in the books, Schornack always leaves with a smile on his face.

“It has been great,” he said. “The weather has been a little crazy with all the weather delays. The course is in phenomenal shape. The tournament committee always does a great job. The competition is next to none. It was a fun tournament every year.”

Ecklund leaves the tournament with hardware

No. 19 seeded Glyndon native Mark Ecklund competed in his fourth Pine to Palm and left with something more than a new hat and cup full of tees. Ecklund walked away as the Senior Division winner after besting No. 5 seeded Bozeman, Montana native Paul Uithoven 1-up.

“I am glad I finally started playing in this tournament,” Ecklund said. “My buddies got one me to compete and I’m glad I did. It was fun. I finally got in and got a win.”

The duo traded wins on holes one and two. Uithoven grabbed a 1-up lead after a victory on No. 4. Ecklund answered with three straight wins and found himself 2-up after seven. Uithoven finished No. 9 with a par and cut into Ecklund’s lead before the turn. Ecklund took back his 2-up lead with a win on No. 12.

Victories on holes 14 and 15 for Uithoven brought the match back to even with three holes remaining. Ecklund’s par on 17 secured him a 1-up lead heading to the final hole. Uithoven extended the match to hole 19 after winning 18.

Ecklund started the playoff not in the best shape but some quick recovery skills ultimately won him the hole and the title.

“I was in the left rough punched out and got into the right trees,” he said. “I was hoping I had a shot into the green after that. Lucky enough I knocked it onto the green and my opponent got into a little bit of trouble. It was unfortunate for him but I guess a wins a win.”

“I enjoyed it,” Ecklund said. “The weather was nice. You can’t bet it. The volunteers run the tournament so well which makes everything else flow well.”

The 91st chapter of the coveted tournament is in the books. Pine to Palm is run by over 200 volunteers who create a unique experience for every golfer. No matter if you left the tournament with a trophy or not, Pine to Palm is more about the memories that are made and the people you meet.

