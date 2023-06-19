Amateur baseball: A’s walk it off against Ligers

ADA – The Detroit Lakes Ligers were on the wrong end of a walk-off against the Ada A’s on Sunday, June 18 in Ada, Minnesota.

The A’s scored the game-winning run against the Ligers in the bottom of the ninth to win the game 4-3 despite outhitting Ada.

Brandon Johnson started on the mound for Detroit Lakes throwing 6 ⅓ innings while giving up three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.

The Ligers trailed 1-0 after the first inning. It wasn't until the top of the fourth inning that the Detroit Lakes got their offense going. Justin Hoskins doubled on a line drive to left field to bring in a run and Blaine Henderson followed that up with a single to bring in Hoskins to take the lead 2-1.

Ada picked up runs in the bottom of the fourth and seventh innings to lead 3-2. The Ligers then tied the game in the top of the eighth inning after a Casey Ness single to drive in a run to tie the game 3-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cooper Hermanson was in relief for the Ligers. The A’s get a single followed by a fielder’s choice to advance a runner to third base. Second baseman Jake Osowski singles on the first pitch of the at-bat to score the winning run.

Detroit Lakes’ totaled 13 hits. Bradley Swiers, Henderson, Hoskins and Ness all had multiple hits with Swiers leading the team with three hits.

DTLK- 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0- 3

ADA- 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1- 4

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- BRANDON JOHNSON: 6.1IP, 8H, 3R, 3ER, 4K, 4BB; COOPER HERMANSON: 2.1IP, 3H, R, K, BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 2-5, RBI; Bradley Swiers: 3-4, BB; Tristan Wimmer: 1-4, BB; Zack Oistad: 1-4, BB; Jacob Thomas: 1-5, R, RBI; Justin Hoskins: 2-3, R, RBI; Blaine Henderson: 2-4, R, RBI; Trevor Tappe: 1-4; Andrew Kulik: 0-4