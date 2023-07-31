Amateur baseball: Detroit Lakes ends season in third place after shutout victory over Esrkine Comets

ERSKINE – The Detroit Lakes Ligers ended the regular season on a high note as they defeated the Erskine Comets on the road on Sunday, July 30.

The Ligers' pitching staff put up a dominant performance on the mound, allowing just one Comet hit while the Detroit Lakes batters put up 10 runs to blow out Esrkine 10-0 in seven innings. The Ligers finished the regular season 11-9 with a 6-4 record in the Red River Amateur Baseball League which was good enough for a third-place finish.

Detroit Lakes started red hot out of the gates in the top of the first. Tristan Wimmer hit a two-run double to open up the scoring and take a 2-0 lead. Zack Oistad followed that up with an RBI single and the Ligers led 3-0 after one.

After a scoreless second, Detroit Lakes loaded the bases in the top of the third. Trevor Tappe singled to knock in a pair of runs and stretch the Ligers' lead to 5-0.

Detroit Lakes continued its onslaught, tacking on three more runs in the fifth. A two-RBI single from Bradley Swiers and an RBI from a Justin Hoskins ball in play totaled three insurance runs for an 8-0 Ligers lead.

Detroit Lakes' in the Ligers 6-3 victory of the Fargo Mets at Washington Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, July 26. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Joey Price plated the ninth run of the game in the top of the sixth. Jeff Branden added one more run with an RBI single and Detroit Lakes entered the final inning with a 10-0 lead.

Dennis Ashley was called to the bump in the bottom of the seventh. He retired the Comets' side in order to secure the 11th and final win of the season for the Ligers.

Blaine Henderson picked up his fifth win after pitching five scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and punched out seven. Cooper Hermanson and Ashley both came in for relief and pitched two clean innings with Ashley picking up the save. Both pitchers surrendered zero hits and runs with Hermanson punching out one in the sixth.

Detroit Lakes combined for 14 hits and nine walks as a team. Swiers, Henderson, Hoskins, Oistad, and Colton Bakkila all recorded two hits. Branden, Wimmer, Tappe, and Ashley each had a hit. Swiers, Wimmer, and Tappe combined for six RBIs.

Detroit Lakes was chosen as the host site for the 10C Tournament. The tournament is double elimination meaning a loss in the first round is the end of the season. The No. 3 seeded Ligers will face off against the N0. 2 seeded Hibbing Miners on Saturday, August 5 at 1 p.m. to begin the postseason.

DTRT- 3 0 2 0 3 2 0- 10

ERSK- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 0

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Blaine Henderson: 5IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 7K, 3BB; Cooper Hermanson: 1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1K, 0BB; Dennis Ashley: 1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0K, 0BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 0-3, BB; Jeff Branden: 1-1, RBI; Bradley Swiers: 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB; Blaine Henderson: 2-5, R; Justin Hoskins: 2-4, 2R, RBI; Tristan Wimmer: 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB; Cooper Hermanson: 0-1; Zack Oistad: 2-3, R, RBI, BB; Tom Truedson: 0-1; Trevor Tappe: 1-3, 2RBI; Colton Bakkila: 2-2, R; Denis Ashley: 1-1, R, 3BB; Brandon Johnson: 0-1; Andrew Kulik: 0-2, R, BB; Joey Price: 0-1, RBI