Amateur baseball: Detroit Lakes ends weekend with comeback victory over Hawley

HAWLEY – The Detroit Lakes Ligers surged in the ninth inning to defeat the Hawley Hawks on Sunday, July 23.

The Ligers seven bagger in the ninth helps Detroit Lakes secure a 12-7 road victory over Hawley and extend its winning streak to two games. .

Hawley struck first after scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning to lead 1-0. In the bottom of the second inning, Hawley tacked on four more runs on five hits to jump out a 5-0 lead.

The Ligers pounced on the Hawks in the top of the fourth. Casey Ness singled and Bradley Swiers forced a walk to open up the inning. After back-to-back fly outs, Trevor Tappe walked to load the bases. Brandon Johnson took advantage of the runners on base hitting a three-RBI double to cut the lead to 5-3.

Detroit Lakes scored a run in the top of the fifth and sixth innings tying the game a five. Hawley took the lead for the second time in the game after plating one in the bottom of the seventh to jump out in front at 6-5.

In the top of the ninth, the Ligers began to feast on the Hawks’ pitching. Ness started the inning with a walk. Swiers and Thomas hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Justin Hoskins was hit by a pitch tying the game at 6-6. Tappe’s single drove in one and a throwing error by Hawley plated Detroit Lakes’ third run of the inning. After Johnson was intentionally walked to load the bases for the second time in the inning, Dennis Ashley was the second Ligers batter to be hit by a pitch expanding Detroit Lakes’ lead to 9-6.

The Ligers run-fest wasn’t over. After seven straight batters without an out, Wimmer struck out and Kulik popped out for the first two outs of the inning. The Ligers scored another run on a wild pitch from Hawley. In Ness’ second at-bat of the inning, he plated runs six and seven with a single and Detroit Lakes broke the game open leading 12-6.

In the bottom of the ninth and with a six-run cushion to work with, Swiers allowed one Hawley run to cross the plate but ended the game on a fly out to secure the complete game victory. He finished the game surrendering seven runs on 16 hits, walking one and punching out seven.

Ness finished with a team high three hits and three RBIs in five at bats. Johnson went 1-4 with three RBIs and scored two runs. Thomas and Wimmer added two hits apiece. Swiers, Tappe, Johnson, Ashley, and Kulik all recorded one hit. The Ligers had 12 hits as a team.

DTRT- 0 0 0 3 1 1 0 0 7- 12

HWLY- 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 1- 7

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Bradley Swiers: 9.0 IP, 16H, 7R, 6ER, 7K, 1BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Casey Ness: 3-5, R, 3RBI, BB; Bradley Swiers: 1-5, 2R, BB; Jacob Thomas: 2-5, R, RBI; Justin Hoskins: 0-4, R, RBI; Trevor Tappe: 1-4, 2R, RBI, BB; Brandon Johnson: 1-4, 2R, 3RBI, BB; Dennis Ashley: 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Tristan Wimmer: 2-5; Andrew Kulik: 1-4, R